Parents Urged To Check Halloween Candy Amid Fentanyl Surge: Authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about the possibility of narcotics or other contaminants being mixed in with their children’s candy this Halloween — especially after someone attempted to smuggle roughly 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport. But some health experts say the threat of finding drugs in your child's candy bag is overblown. Read more from Times of San Diego, Napa Valley Register, USA Today, and NPR.

In more news about the fentanyl crisis —

2021 Saw Dramatic Spike In California Fentanyl Deaths: Last year, for the first time, California’s death rate from all drug overdoses surpassed that of lung cancer and ranked just below hypertensive heart disease. The increase was due almost entirely to fentanyl. Read more from Bay Area News Group and AP.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.