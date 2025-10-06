San Francisco Scientist Part Of Trio That Wins Nobel Prize In Medicine: Fred Ramsdell, Mary E. Brunkow, and Dr. Shimon Sakaguchi won the Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance. Ramsdell, 64, is a scientific adviser for Sonoma Biotherapeutics in San Francisco. Read more from AP.
Gubernatorial Candidates Discuss Health Care At Forum: Six Democrats running for governor next year focused on housing affordability, the cost of living, and health care cuts as the most daunting issues facing Californians at a labor forum on Saturday in San Diego. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more news about health care costs.
Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.
More News From Across The State
San Francisco Chronicle:
Samuel Merritt University To Open $240M Downtown Oakland Campus
Samuel Merritt University is gearing up for the biggest move in the health care school’s 116-year history. Its new $240 million downtown Oakland campus will open in January, in one of the city’s biggest economic investments since the pandemic. SMU will bring 2,000 in-person Oakland students and hundreds of faculty and staff to a massive building at 525 12th St., potentially adding customers to downtown businesses and restaurants after a drop-off of foot traffic due to remote work. The school is moving from 3100 Telegraph Ave. in Pill Hill. (Li, 10/3)
Bay Area News Group:
Sutter Health Union Workers Authorize Possible Strike Against Healthcare Staffing Shortages
Workers for Sutter Health are gearing up for a strike, with union officials citing “bad faith bargaining” by the nonprofit health care provider amid what they claim are widespread staffing shortages. (Martin, 10/6)
Los Angeles Times:
California Nursing Shortage Crisis Lack Space In Schools
[Oscar] Mateo represents a paradox bedeviling the U.S. nursing landscape. There is enormous demand for nurses as retirement or burnout push many from the field. But despite tens of thousands of students vying to get into nursing programs, schools can’t accommodate the demand for two major reasons: They can’t find enough faculty to teach classes and there is a dearth of required hands-on training opportunities in hospitals and healthcare facilities. The mismatch has hit California particularly hard. (Watanabe, 10/6)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A.'s Healthcare Workers Fight For Affordable Healthcare
More than a thousand chanting healthcare workers, activists and local officials filled the Los Angeles Convention Center on Thursday afternoon to protest pending trillion-dollar healthcare cuts contained in Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” “Healthcare right now in America is bad,” said Romond Phillips, a mobile clinic driver, who attended the rally. “I’m out on the front lines, so I see the need for it.” (Davies, 10/3)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Santa Clara's Measure A Is A Tax Hike Billed As Trump Opposition
Democrats are pitching California’s Nov. 4 special election as a means to oppose President Donald Trump’s agenda. But in Santa Clara County, voters will face an additional measure being sold the same way. Not only will voters there be asked to weigh Prop 50, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting plan — a direct response to a Trump-driven congressional map change in Texas meant to favor Republicans — but also whether to raise local sales taxes. That tax hike, county leaders say, is crucial to countering Trump’s Medicaid cuts that will affect Santa Clara’s public hospital system. (DiNatale, 10/6)
Capitol Weekly:
Health Care In Crisis: Capitol Weekly Conference Recap
On Wednesday Capitol Weekly and The University of California Student and Policy Center presented the Health Care in California Conference, which tackled President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” and its impact on patients, medical research, hospitals and overall access to healthcare for Californians across the state. (10/3)
Bay Area News Group:
High Cost Of Living Forces Bay Area Residents To Delay Medical Procedures, Having Kids
A new survey conducted by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley, a regional economic think tank based in San Jose, found that nearly a third of respondents say they have delayed starting a family because of financial pressures. (Sulek, 10/6)
The Hill:
Costco To Sell Ozempic, Wegovy For $499 A Month
Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk announced Friday that Costco will begin selling monthly supplies of Ozempic and Wegovy for $499 to uninsured members. The discounted price comes as more Americans have become aware of GLP-1 weight loss drugs, which have become increasingly popular as people have touted body transformations and health benefits. (Venkat, 10/3)
Pasadena Star News:
USC Sold Dead Bodies To Navy For Israel Defense Forces Medical Training Program
USC sold dozens of dead bodies to the U.S. Navy to use for medical trauma training for Israel Defense Forces, according to contracts and a published report. (Henry, 10/3)
Bay Area News Group:
More Than Half Of Santa Clara County’s Unhoused Population Is Homeless For The First Time
As homelessness in Santa Clara County continues to rise, the 2025 “point-in-time” count revealed that 58% of those surveyed were homeless for the first time — and that a majority of them became unhoused due to job loss, family issues, health problems and evictions or rent increases. (Hase and Macasero, 10/5)
The San Diego Union-Tribune:
‘This Isn’t Right’: Teachers Question Priorities, Track Record Of Learn4Life Charter Schools
For 24 years, Learn4Life schools have catered to some of the state’s most vulnerable young people — students behind on graduating, foster youth, students who are homeless, pregnant or living in poverty, students who just didn’t find traditional schools to be working for them. Learn4Life says it offers a lifeline to those students and promises to help them graduate when traditional high schools have failed them. (Taketa, 10/5)
The Washington Post:
Trump Plan Would Limit Disability Benefits For Older Americans
The Trump administration is preparing a plan that would make it harder for older Americans to qualify for Social Security disability payments, part of an overhaul of the federal safety net for poor, older and disabled people that could result in hundreds of thousands of people losing benefits, according to people familiar with the plans. The Social Security Administration evaluates disability claims by considering age, work experience and education to determine if a person can adjust to other types of work. Older applicants, typically over 50, have a better chance of qualifying because age is treated as a limitation in adapting to many jobs. (Kornfield and Rein, 10/5)
Los Angeles Times:
Hundreds Of Angelenos Gather To Call For An End To ICE Raids And Restoration Of Healthcare Access
Hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning at downtown Los Angeles’ 6th Street Bridge to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies that have left many migrant communities shaken. More than a dozen local unions, immigration rights organizations and elected officials gathered for the “We The People Are Rising,” calling for an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, racial profiling and government attacks on freedom of speech — exemplified for many by the brief cancellation of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” which is filmed locally in Hollywood. (Mendez, 10/4)
CalMatters:
California Immigration Raids Take A Toll On Students' Mental Health
Families in this majority Latino, agriculturally-centered part of Ventura County are still coming to terms with the mental health consequences of immigration enforcement. Children and their parents express worry that they may be ripped apart at any moment. Some already have. (Ibarra, 10/3)
San Francisco Chronicle:
California Pioneered ‘Ex-Gay’ Ministries. It’s May Host Their Comeback
When church and state attorneys square off before the Supreme Court to debate the legality of conversion therapy on Tuesday, they will neglect the larger half of a controversial practice pioneered in the Bay Area and staking its comeback in Northern California. The case that the Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on, Chiles v. Salazar, concerns a 2019 Colorado law barring mental health professionals from offering minors’ treatment that purports to change their sexual orientation or gender identity. (Hosseini, 10/6)
Los Angeles Times:
Here Are 5 Major Supreme Court Cases To Be Argued This Fall
The Supreme Court opens its new term on Monday and is scheduled to hear arguments in 33 cases this fall. The justices will hear challenges to transgender rights, voting rights and Trump tariffs and will reconsider a 90-year-old precedent that protects officials of independent agencies from being fired by the president. (Savage, 10/5)
The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat:
Sonoma County Seniors Have Highest Rates Of Age-Adjusted Suicide, Spotlighting Needs Of Rapidly Aging Population
In Sonoma County, older adults have the highest age-adjusted rates of suicide, according to county public health data. And the rates are increasing. (Espinoza, 10/5)
Bay Area News Group:
California Birth Rate Declines To Historic Low As Women Delay Childbearing
California’s birth rate has hit a record low, a historic “baby bust” in a state with the world’s fourth largest economy, dipping below the birth rate of 1906, when San Francisco was recovering from the great earthquake that destroyed most of the city, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. (Sulek, 10/5)
Bay Area News Group:
After Pandemic, Bay Area Residents Are Feeling More Optimistic About The Region
The gloomy mood that settled over the Bay Area in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic is finally showing signs of breaking. (Varian, 10/6)
San Francisco Chronicle:
NAD Supplements Spark Buzz, But Experts Urge Caution
Researchers say NAD supplementation shows promise in animal studies, but urge caution because there have yet to be large clinical trials completed in humans that show proven benefits. Here’s what to know about the latest longevity trend. (Ho, 10/5)
Los Angeles Times:
Does California Use A "Loophole" To Give Medicaid To Undocumented Immigrants?
Of all the finger-pointing and recriminations that come with the current federal government shutdown, one of the most striking elements is that the Trump administration blames it on Democratic support for granting taxpayer-funded healthcare coverage to undocumented immigrants. The White House has called out California specifically, saying the state exploits a legal “loophole” to pay for that coverage with federal dollars, and other states have followed suit. ... Izzy Gardon, a spokeswoman for Gov. Gavin Newsom, said there’s nothing to the administration’s underlying assertion that California and other states have found some sort of loophole that enables them to funnel Medicaid money to noncitizens. (Beason, 10/3)
Roll Call:
Senate Returns As Shutdown Continues With No Endgame In Sight
The Senate returns Monday with no signs of progress toward ending the partial government shutdown that began on Oct. 1, with President Donald Trump blaming potential layoffs on Democrats. Federal executive branch employees — including those on furlough status and working without pay — could generally receive paychecks on Friday through electronic funds transfer that should be close to normal, even for departments and agencies that lacked funds to pay them past Sept. 30, as the pay covers the pay cycle that ended on Saturday. (Lesniewski, 10/6)
The Washington Post:
Democrats’ Defiance On Shutdown Shows A New, Tougher Approach To Trump
Democrats’ defiant approach to the current government shutdown reflects a party mood that has shifted dramatically as a growing number of Democrats inside and outside Washington are embracing all-out confrontation with President Donald Trump. Only a few months ago, some leading voices in the party, stunned by Trump’s broad election win, were counseling against picking unnecessary fights or appearing to reject the voters’ will. But in this shutdown battle — and a growing number of political fights around the country — it is harder to find Democrats arguing against forceful resistance. (Bendavid and Abutaleb, 10/4)
NBC News:
A Majority Of Trump Supporters Back Extending Obamacare Subsidies
Most of President Donald Trump’s supporters back keeping enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act plans, the central obstacle in ending the government shutdown, according to a new poll from the nonpartisan health policy research group KFF. It was conducted Sept. 23 through Sept. 29, just days before Congress failed to pass a funding measure to keep the government open. More than 22 million people receive the subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year unless Congress extends them. (Lovelace Jr., 10/3)
Roll Call:
Doctors Cancel Telehealth Appointments As Medicare Coverage Lapses
Health care providers across the country are canceling telehealth visits with Medicare beneficiaries or warning patients they will have to pay out of pocket for appointments because Congress let coverage lapse. When government funding expired Sept. 30, so did several health care policies mostly involving payments, and among them are provisions that allowed Medicare to cover telehealth services for millions of people who are 65 and older or have disabilities. (Hellmann, 10/3)