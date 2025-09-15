Kaiser Permanente Offering Free Covid Shots: Kaiser Permanente, the largest private health insurer in California, has announced it will make covid vaccinations available for free to all of its members older than 6 months. The provider expects to have the new 2025-26 vaccine in stock starting today. Read more from Berkeleyside. Scroll down for more covid vaccine news.
San Diego County Spent Millions To Store PPE, Then Let It Expire: The county confirmed it spent $5.2 million since 2020 storing tons of untouched masks, gowns, and hand sanitizing stations in a private warehouse. All of it expired mid-August, which means no U.S. hospital or clinic can use it. One woman who runs a foundation that specializes in transporting material to other countries says the county ghosted her. Read more from Voice of San Diego.
More News From Across The State
San Francisco Chronicle:
U.S. Vaccine Chaos Threatens Bay Area Health, Experts Warn
The chaotic national dialogue around immunizations could cause widespread and lasting damage to public health, even in places like the Bay Area where vaccine support remains robust, say experts in infectious diseases. As national leaders, including the United States’ own health secretary, argue about and frequently dismiss the value of vaccines across all ages, public health experts say the fallout could be as immediate as this winter: A decline in immunizations for the flu, COVID and RSV could result in an uptick in respiratory illnesses and deaths. (Allday, 9/14)
Los Angeles Times:
California Says It Can No Longer Trust Washington On COVID Vaccines. A Major Battle Is Looming
California’s late summer COVID surge is showing signs of peaking, but the state’s war with the Trump administration over vaccines is just beginning. Coronavirus levels in California’s wastewater remain “very high,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as they are in much of the country. But some other COVID-19 indicators are starting to fall in the Golden State. (Lin II, 9/15)
The Washington Post:
Trump Officials To Link Covid Shots To Child Deaths, Alarming Scientists
Trump health officials plan to link coronavirus vaccines to the deaths of 25 children as they consider limiting which Americans should get the shots, according to four people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe confidential information. The findings appear to be based on information submitted to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which contains unverified reports of side effects or bad experiences with vaccines submitted by anyone, including patients, doctors, pharmacists or even someone who sees a report on social media. (Sun, Roubein and Diamond, 9/12)
The Washington Post:
1 In 6 Parents Skip Or Delay Vaccines, Washington Post-KFF Poll Shows
The American parents who are choosing to skip or delay vaccines for their children are more likely to home-school their children, be White and very religious, identify as Republican or be under 35, according to a wide-ranging Washington Post-KFF poll that sheds new light on what drives vaccine hesitancy. The poll — the most detailed recent look at the childhood vaccination practices and opinions of American parents — shows that 1 in 6 parents have delayed or skipped some vaccines for their children, excluding for coronavirus or flu. (Weber, Clement, Guskin and Sun, 9/15)
The Washington Post:
‘Can We Talk About RFK Jr.?’ A Dark Cloud Hangs Over Vaccine Makers
Vaxcyte had high hopes for a vaccine in early stages of development that could stem the scourge of school-age children and their parents: the bacterial infection that causes strep throat. “There’s a profound amount of disease that’s generated in primary schoolchildren as they congregate,” Grant Pickering, the vaccine maker’s CEO, said at an investment conference in June. Less than two months later, Vaxcyte announced that it would hold off starting human trials for its strep vaccine, citing a need to conserve cash for its most advanced vaccine and a “dynamic macro environment.” (Gilbert and Johnson, 9/14)
Funding Cuts and Health Research
CalMatters:
DOGE Cuts Force County Health And Nutrition Programs To Close
Earlier this year, Selena Peña spent her days helping Kern County residents learn how to lead healthier lives through nutrition and fitness classes. She was part of a public health team focused on reducing high rates of obesity and heart disease. But in July the county eliminated the program, citing the loss of $12.5 million in federal public health funding. It was early in a series of cascading cuts to Kern’s health programs this year. Other counties are making similar decisions. (Hwang, 9/15)
Los Angeles Times:
Yes, That’s A Human Brain On A Cafeteria Tray. UCLA Fair Shows Off Science Cuts Under Grant Suspensions By Trump
UCLA scientists, medical professors and graduate students are accustomed to presenting their research — into cancer, stroke, brain injury, nerve regeneration — at conferences of their peers with the aid of high-tech audio and visual equipment. But in back-to-back events in Westwood Village and on a campus courtyard this week, they tapped into their high school memories, erecting hand-made posters on easels and bringing in props from their labs — including a human brain — to simply explain their complex work. (Kaleem, 9/12)
Los Angeles Times:
Here Are The Details Of Trump's $1.2-Billion Call To Remake UCLA In A Conservative Image
The Trump administration’s settlement proposal to UCLA — which includes a nearly $1.2-billion fine over allegations of antisemitism and civil rights violations — seeks to drastically overhaul campus practices. ... The Department of Justice’s August demands reach into numerous aspects of campus life and call for the university to make public declarations that it has agreed to significant elements of President Trump’s vision of higher education. In exchange, the government will release roughly half a billion dollars in suspended research grants from the National Institutes of Health and Department of Energy to UCLA. (Kaleem, 9/15)
The New York Times:
Targeting Hims & Hers, F.D.A. Takes On A New Type Of Drug Advertiser
The Food and Drug Administration has warned Hims & Hers, a major telehealth purveyor of widely popular obesity drugs, to stop “false or misleading” marketing, according to a copy of a letter sent to the company and obtained by The New York Times. The F.D.A.’s letter was one of about 100 warning letters sent to drug advertisers this week. (Jewett, Robbins and Blum, 9/12)
The Hill:
Trump Effort To Target Television Drug Ads Could Have Massive Implications
An effort by President Trump’s administration to curb advertising for pharmaceutical drugs on television is posing a potential marketing hurdle for some of the country’s largest drugmakers while threatening a key revenue stream for media companies. Advertising and pharmaceutical industry experts say an executive order Trump signed this week could pose an existential threat to the business model of both drugmakers and the media companies, which raked in an estimated $5 billion in advertising revenue from pharmaceutical companies in 2024. (Mastrangelo, 9/14)
The San Diego Union-Tribune:
Drug Company, Patients Bond Riding The Surf. ‘I Just Like To Feel The Wind In My Face, Too.’
Riley Sommerville, 13, knows what it’s like to go surfing, an activity that is generally impossible for kids with spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic condition that severely weakens muscle tone, requiring the use of a wheelchair on land. (Sisson, 9/12)
Becker's Hospital Review:
How Health Systems Are Protecting Critical Procedures From Supply Chain Disruptions
As product shortages continue to challenge healthcare operations across the country, supply chain leaders are doubling down on proactive measures to protect essential procedures from disruptions. Here are responses from four supply chain leaders who were asked: What is one strategy your team has found effective in managing or mitigating the impact of product shortages on essential procedures? (Murphy, 9/12)
Becker's Hospital Review:
How COO Role In Healthcare Has Evolved From 16 Leaders
COOs in healthcare have seen their role gradually evolve due to the advancement of technology, a pandemic, and issues like workforce shortages. Becker’s spoke with 16 COOs from different health systems on how the role has changed over the years. (King, 9/12)
Times of San Diego:
San Diego Wave's Kennedy Wesley On Defense Against Hunger
Kennedy Wesley remembers the first time she handed out food to families in need. It was at a summer food distribution event, while small children made soccer-themed pins and finger puppets and parents shared their stories and gratitude. This sparked the beginning of volunteer work with the soccer player. Now, the San Diego Wave FC defender is collaborating with Feeding San Diego to fundraise throughout September for Hunger Action Month. (Hernandez, 9/14)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Peer Counselors Help Bay Area Schools Tackle Teen Mental Health Crisis
Nearly a third of the juniors in the Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District felt “so sad or hopeless” last year that it hindered their normal activities. Fourteen percent said they had seriously considered suicide. At the same time, campus resources weren’t scarce. Mountain View High has six on-campus therapists and a slate of referral options in place for roughly 2,000 students. The district sees 1 in 4 students pass through school-facilitated wellness programs. (Xu, 9/14)
Los Angeles Times:
Synthetic Kratom Linked To Three Fatal Overdoses In L.A. County
Health officials are warning about the potentially deadly dangers of a synthetic kratom compound after it was linked to three recent fatal overdoses in Los Angeles County. A compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine, or 7-OH, was ruled a contributing cause of death in three otherwise healthy adults between the ages 18 and 40, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. Alcohol was also found in all three individuals. (Harter, 9/13)
Deadline:
Noah Wyle Thanks Doctors Coming Off Shift For First Emmy Win: “Thank You For Being In That Job, This Is For You”
After seven nominations, Sunday marked Noah Wyle‘s first Emmy win in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his work on The Pitt. “What a dream this has been,” he said as he accepted the award at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. ... After all of his thanks, Wyle ended his speech with a nod to hospital workers. “Mostly, to anyone who is going on shift tonight or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job,” he says. “This is for you.” (Fleming, 9/14)
The Hill:
Court Halts Trump Ban On Undocumented Kids In Head Start
A federal judge on Thursday issued a nationwide preliminary injunction against a directive from the Trump administration banning children who lack permanent legal status from enrolling in Head Start. The ruling came after Head Start associations in multiple states sued over the Trump change from this spring. (Lonas Cochran, 9/12)
AP:
Trump Administration To Award A No-Bid Contract On Vaccines And Autism
Federal health officials intend to award a contract to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to investigate whether there is a link between vaccinations and autism, according to a government procurement notice. The Troy, New York, engineering school is getting the no-bid contract because of its “unique ability” to link data on children and mothers, according to the notice posted this week. Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to questions about the notice, including how much the contract is for or what exactly the researchers intend to do. (Stobbe, 9/12)
Bloomberg:
Kenvue Met RFK Jr. In Bid To Keep Tylenol Off Autism List
Tylenol-maker Kenvue Inc. spoke with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a bid to keep the over-the-counter painkiller off a list of autism-causing treatments. ... “We engaged in a scientific exchange with the secretary and members of his staff as it relates to the safety of our products,” Kenvue said in an emailed statement. “We continue to believe that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism, and global health regulators, independent public health organizations, and medical professionals agree.” (Brown, 9/12)