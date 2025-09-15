Kaiser Permanente Offering Free Covid Shots: Kaiser Permanente, the largest private health insurer in California, has announced it will make covid vaccinations available for free to all of its members older than 6 months. The provider expects to have the new 2025-26 vaccine in stock starting today. Read more from Berkeleyside. Scroll down for more covid vaccine news.

In related covid news —

San Diego County Spent Millions To Store PPE, Then Let It Expire: The county confirmed it spent $5.2 million since 2020 storing tons of untouched masks, gowns, and hand sanitizing stations in a private warehouse. All of it expired mid-August, which means no U.S. hospital or clinic can use it. One woman who runs a foundation that specializes in transporting material to other countries says the county ghosted her. Read more from Voice of San Diego.

