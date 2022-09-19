Newsom Signs Bill Allowing Human Composting: California will begin allowing an alternative burial method known as human composting in 2027, under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday. The method involves letting remains naturally decompose in a steel vessel for approximately 30-45 days. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Discharged Veterans To Get More Help Accessing Health Benefits: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that he signed legislation to assist LGBTQ veterans discharged under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in updating their records and accessing education, health, burial, and other benefits available to honorably discharged service members. Read more from the Los Angeles Blade and AP.

