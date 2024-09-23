New Law Aims To Curb Social Media Addiction: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Friday that clamps down on addictive social media targeted at young people. The legislation limits how and when social media companies can reach out to minors through notifications or other addictive material without their parents’ consent. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Los Angeles Times.

Bird Flu Outbreak Intensifies: The California Department of Food and Agriculture has confirmed seven new outbreaks of bird flu at dairy farms, bringing the total to 17 dairy farms in the Central Valley. California now accounts for all but two of the nation’s recent H5N1 bird flu outbreaks in livestock over the past 30 days. Read more from LAist.

