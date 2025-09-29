Palo Verde Hospital Might File For Chapter 9 Bankruptcy: The Palo Verde Healthcare District Board of Directors has voted to authorize a Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing to stabilize financial struggles and preserve services at the hospital in Blythe. Additionally, the Riverside County Local Agency Formation Commission voted Sept. 25 to begin dissolving the district and finding a new successor. Read more from the Desert Sun.

Eli Lilly Opens ‘Gateway’ Biotech Lab In San Diego: Capable of housing up to 15 up-and-coming biotechnology companies simultaneously, Lilly's fifth “gateway” lab on Torrey Pines Mesa follows similar hubs in San Francisco, Boston, and Beijing. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.