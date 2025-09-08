California Counties Feel Sting Of Funding Cuts: Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia doesn’t see a way around the most vulnerable residents in his community soon facing longer wait times for food assistance and medical care under President Donald Trump’s budget cuts. “In reality, we would have to use property tax dollars to back-fill federal losses, and we don’t have any available,” he said. It’s a dilemma facing counties across the state. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

California County Is Losing Its Only Hospital: Glenn County’s only hospital is set to close its doors in October. Without a local emergency room, those rural county residents will have to travel at least 40 minutes for critical care. The 150 health workers who will lose their jobs are already resigning to seek work elsewhere. Read more from CalMatters.



Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.