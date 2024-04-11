As Pandemic Eases, State Workers Reportedly Will Have To Return To Office: Gov. Gavin Newsom is setting a government-wide requirement that state employees work from the office two days a week starting in June, according to a memo shared exclusively with POLITICO. Read more from Politico.

Removing PFAS From California’s Tap Water Will Be Difficult, Costly: The EPA has unveiled the first nationwide limits on dangerous “forever chemicals” in drinking water, setting standards that will have sweeping, costly effects throughout California. A CalMatters analysis of 2023 state data found 214 water systems in California with 796 public wells that exceed the new federal drinking water standards. Read more from CalMatters and The New York Times.

