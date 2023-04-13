1 in 5 California Hospitals At Risk Of Closing: Dozens of California hospitals risk closure amid mounting financial challenges, a consulting firm stated in a report commissioned by the California Hospital Association. Many hospitals have yet to recoup from covid-19 losses, the consultants explained, but now they also have seen the cost of goods and services skyrocket even as reimbursements from Medi-Cal and Medicare have largely stagnated. Read more from the Fresno Bee and Becker’s Hospital Review.

Juul Reaches Settlement With California, Other States: California and five other states announced a nearly half-billion-dollar settlement Wednesday with e-cigarette giant Juul Labs to resolve accusations that the company founded by Stanford graduate students promoted addictive nicotine vaping to teens. California’s share is $175.8 million. Read more from Bay Area News Group and the San Francisco Chronicle.

