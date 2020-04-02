California’s Coronavirus Cases Barrels Toward 10,000; Number Of ICU Patients Quadruples In Six Days: California is closing in on 10,000 confirmed cases with the state’s death total topping 200. Gov. Gavin Newsom focused in particular on the number of patients being treated in ICUs. Newsom opened a news conference Wednesday by stating a single number — “774” — because, he said, the number of people in ICU beds remains his focus, along with the number of people hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 (1855 people, roughly triple the figure from six days ago). “That’s the number I wake up to that I am most focused on as governor of the state California,” Newsom said. “Those numbers represent our most urgent need in terms of keeping people alive and keeping people healthy and safe in the state of California. Newsom and his top health official have talked for more than a week about California’s need for 50,000 more hospital beds, 10,000 more ventilators and tens of millions more masks to battle coronavirus. On Wednesday, they revealed those numbers are just “Phase One.” “If you extrapolate that out… we’ll exceed that Phase One surge capacity of 50,000 (beds) somewhere in the middle part of May,” he said. Read more from the Los Angeles Times, the Sacramento Bee, and the San Francisco Chronicle.

In other news on California hospitals—

878,727 Californians Filed New Claim Unemployment Claims; National Total Hits Record-Shattering 6.6 Million Americans: The official report showed that 878,727 Californians filed new claims for the week of March 22-28, compared to 186,333 the week before. While more than twice the claims reported in any other state, that’s just a hint at the true figure. It includes only claims that were fully processed. The state’s count of claims received is many times larger. “We all recognize we’re going to have to do more to meet this moment for employees and employers,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Masks Are No Substitute For Staying Home But They Can Help, California Leaders Say: Some evidence shows wearing a face covering may reduce spread of coronavirus, but masks are still no substitute for physical distancing, California’s top public health official said Wednesday, outlining new official guidance. Although there’s some evidence masks could slow the spread of the virus by blocking some saliva droplets, California Department of Public Health Director Sonia Angell stopped short of saying all Californians should start wearing them. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti also joined a growing push for residents to wear face coverings when out in public. The mayor said everyone performing essential tasks such as as food shopping should wear homemade, nonmedical face coverings, or even bandannas, as people in other countries have done. “To be clear, you should still stay at home. This isn’t an excuse to suddenly all go out,” Garcetti said. Read more from the Los Angeles Times, the Sacramento Bee, the Bay Area News Group and the San Francisco Chronicle.

