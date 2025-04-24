Blue Shield Of California May Have Exposed Patients' Health Data: The Oakland-based health insurance giant said a misconfiguration in Google Analytics led to the private health data of 4.7 million members potentially being shared with Google Ads. Google may have used that information to conduct targeted ad campaigns. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Fierce Healthcare.

Bat Found At OC Park Has Rabies: Orange County health officials on Wednesday warned the public after a bat that was found near a walking path at Rancho Santa Margarita Lake last week tested positive for rabies. Anyone who came into contact with the bat should call the OC Health Care Agency Communicable Disease Control Division at (714) 834-8180. Read more from KCAL News.

