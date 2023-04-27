Kaiser Permanente Acquiring Geisinger To Create New Not-For-Profit System: Kaiser Permanente has agreed to acquire Geisinger in a blockbuster deal that would create a new national not-for-profit system that encompasses health insurance, hospitals, and medical groups. Read more from Stat, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.

Former UCLA Doctor Sentenced To Prison: Disgraced ex-UCLA gynecologist James Heaps was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday, nearly two years after he was indicted for sexually abusing his patients while working at the university. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and AP.

