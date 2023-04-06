Norovirus Outbreak Hits California: The highly contagious norovirus is on the rise in California, prompting state health officials to urge health care providers to step up disinfection efforts in a bid to check the spread. There have been at least 25 outbreaks of norovirus since Feb. 1, likely adding up to hundreds of cases statewide. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

California Gets Federal Funds To Ensure Safe Drinking Water: On Tuesday, the EPA said it would send California more than $391 million to improve its drinking water infrastructure this year. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said it would allocate $300 million to 24 projects for water delivery, storage, and electricity in California. Read more from the Fresno Bee. Keep scrolling for more environmental health news.

