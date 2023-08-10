California's Teen Overdose Death Rate Fell In 2022: Newly released state data showed 151 teens ages 15 to 19 died from a fentanyl overdose in 2022, down from 230 the year before and 250 in 2020 — a 40% decline in two years, according to preliminary state data updated late last week. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

North Hollywood Getting State-Of-The-Art Health Center: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to award a contract for nearly $75 million to a construction company to design and build a 50,000-square-foot, three-story health center that will include exam rooms, labs, a pharmacy, and more. Read more from the Los Angeles Daily News.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.