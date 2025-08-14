Efforts To Curb Youth Suicide Appear To Be Working: Fewer children in California are dying by suicide since the pandemic, as thoughts of suicide and suicidal attempts have declined among young people nationwide, a federal report shows. Read more from EdSource.

Will Trump Target Homeless People Ahead Of LA28 Games?: Local officials and advocates for the homeless are fearful that President Donald Trump will take action against homeless people, including pushing them into detention camps, when Los Angeles hosts the Olympic Games in 2028. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more on the housing crisis.

