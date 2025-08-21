Sutter To Close Outpatient Surgery Center: Sacramento-based Sutter Health plans to close its Jackson-based Sutter Amador Surgery Center on Oct. 3. Hospital leaders said in an open letter that closing the outpatient surgery center will help “align resources with areas of growing need” in the community it serves. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

In related news about outpatient care —

KP Laying Off Dozens Of RNs, Nurse Practitioners In San Rafael: Forty-one workers will be cut from 14 departments, the California Nurses Association said, adding that the cuts will further delay care for patients. "They are targeting the outpatient nurses,” said one pediatric nurse. Read more from KQED.

