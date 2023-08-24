Orange County Residents Reeling After Mass Shooting At Popular Bar: A gunman killed three people and six were taken to hospitals after a shooting Wednesday night at Cook’s Corner, a historic and popular biker bar in Trabuco Canyon that was frequented by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. The alleged gunman was also killed. Sources said the man, retired from the Ventura Police Department, was targeting his estranged wife. “It’s disturbing to learn that another domestic dispute led to another mass shooting,” said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley. “We must do more to prevent senseless acts of gun violence and protect survivors.” Read more from the Los Angeles Times, The Orange County Register, and The New York Times.

Mental Health Proposal Moves Forward: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to overhaul how California counties pay for behavioral health care is one step closer to going before voters in March — over heavy opposition from patient advocates, service providers, and local government officials. Read more from The Sacramento Bee and Politico.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.