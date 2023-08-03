Pasha Wrangell has faced delays getting gender-affirming care because of red tape and limited providers. Over more than two years, Wrangell has received only about half the total electrolysis sessions recommended. Wrangell’s insurer through Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program, acknowledges the shortage of practitioners. (Bernard J. Wolfson, 8/4 )

3 Convicted Of Abusing Severely Disabled Residents Of Riverside Facility: Three people were convicted Monday of elder and dependent adult abuse that left residents of an unlicensed board-and-care facility in Riverside “emaciated and dehydrated,” California Attorney Gen. Rob Bonta announced Tuesday. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

San Diego Union-Tribune: Jury Awards Former UC San Diego Doctor $39 Million In Whistleblower, Retaliation Suit A San Diego jury on Wednesday awarded more than $39.5 million to an oncologist who accused UC San Diego of retaliation after a battle that started over where to steer a $10 million donation for cancer research. (Figueroa, 8/2)

Times Of San Diego: San Diego Blood Bank Joins National Partnership To Send Blood Where Needed The San Diego Blood Bank has joined the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, a partnership with other community-based blood centers across the nation to help prepare for emergencies that may lead to a high demand for transfusions, it was announced Wednesday. (Ireland, 8/3)

San Diego Union-Tribune: UCSD Health Is First Provider In San Diego County To Make U.S. News Honor Roll UC San Diego Health’s hospitals in La Jolla and Hillcrest are among 22 nationwide to make a nationwide honor roll in the latest annual “Best Hospitals” edition of U.S. News and World Report. (Sisson, 8/1)

Becker's Hospital Review: DAP Health Completes Acquisition Of Bankrupt California Clinics DAP Health's acquisition of bankrupt Borrego Springs, Calif.-based clinic chain Borrego has received final approvals, and the two will now operate as one integrated system. Palm Springs, Calif.-based DAP Health — which, like Borrego Health, is a federally qualified health center — was selected by the Borrego Health board of trustees in February as the winning bidder to acquire the clinic chain. The acquisition needed approval from a bankruptcy court — which signed off on the deal March 1 — and the California Health Resources and Services Administration. The HRSA has now also approved the acquisition, according to a July 31 DAP Health news release. (Cass, 8/1)

CalMatters: Some Of California’s Best-Paid Public Employees Say They’re Ready To Strike. Here’s Why Some of California’s highest-paid public employees are in an intensifying labor battle with the Newsom administration over staffing shortages at state prisons and hospitals that workers say endanger patients and staff. (Hwang, 8/2)

Coronavirus

San Diego Union-Tribune: COVID-19 Is Making Its Summer Appearance In San Diego County

As has been the case every summer since 2020, COVID-19 activity has been on the upswing across San Diego County, with test positivity and even hospitalization rates increasing in July. (Sisson, 8/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID Boosters Set To Arrive Later Than Expected. Should You Wait?

The anticipated release of the next round of COVID-19 booster shots has been pushed back, with updated vaccines targeting the XBB.1.5 omicron variant now expected to arrive later than expected. Health officials initially had projected the doses would be delivered by September, aligning with this year’s flu shot rollout. But the new director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the timeline has shifted. (Vaziri, 8/2)

The Daily Beast: Moderna May Be The Safest MRNA COVID Vax To Take If You’re Older

When the COVID-19 vaccines began rolling out, there were initially two big ones that folks in the U.S. could choose from: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. While both are completely safe in guarding against the coronavirus, the question of which one to choose was one that many people seriously considered—sometimes leading to memeified tribalism. However, now that we’re a few years into the rollout, scientists have had time to research their effectiveness among certain segments of the population—and now we have a much clearer picture about which vaccine might be good for who. (Tran, 8/2)

The New York Times: Amid Signs Of A Covid Uptick, Researchers Brace For The ‘New Normal’

Echoing patterns in prior years, coronavirus infections are slowly ticking up in parts of the country, the harbinger of a possible fall and winter wave. But the numbers remain low for now, and are unlikely to reach the horrific highs seen in previous winters, experts said in interviews. Infections have been trending upward for about four weeks now, according to data gathered from wastewater monitoring, test positivity rates and hospitalizations and emergency room visits. Taken together, the figures offer researchers and public health officials the first glimpse of the coronavirus as a post-pandemic, seasonal threat, a permanent fixture of the infectious disease landscape. (Mandavilli, 8/2)

Yahoo Life: Does Anyone Care About COVID Vaccine Cards Anymore?

Coronavirus cases are ticking back up in the U.S., but experts say it’s unlikely we’ll return to the era when COVID vaccine cards functioned like IDs to enter restaurants, see a show or board an international flight. So can we finally clean out our wallets and say sayonara to those little white cards? Here's what experts say. (Corey, 8/2)

The Washington Post: Nose Picking Linked To Higher Risk Of Contracting Covid, Study Shows

Habitual nose picking is associated with an increased risk of contracting the coronavirus, researchers in the Netherlands found. A new study, published Wednesday in PLOS ONE, showed that nearly 85 percent of 219 health-care workers surveyed reported picking their noses with varying frequencies — monthly, weekly or daily. Of those, about 17 percent contracted the coronavirus, compared with about 6 percent of those who said they did not engage in the activity. The risk was relatively the same for all nose pickers, the researchers said, regardless of how often they did it. (Bever, 8/2)