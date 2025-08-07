California Bill Would Protect Access To HIV Treatments: State lawmakers are considering a bill meant to protect access to HIV prevention drugs for insured Californians. Assembly Bill 554 would require health plans and insurers to cover all antiretroviral drugs used for PrEP and PEP regimens. The drugs just have to be approved by the FDA and would not require prior authorization. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

Death Toll From LA County Fires Might Be Vastly Undercounted, Study Says: The official death toll from the wildfires earlier this year stands at 31, but a study published Wednesday in JAMA estimates that 440 excess deaths occurred during that period, more than 14 times the official toll. Read more from SFGate , the Los Angeles Times , and AP . Keep scrolling for more wildfire news.

Becker's Hospital Review: UCLA Renames Nursing School After $30M Donation UCLA School of Nursing is getting a new name after receiving a $30 million commitment, the largest in the school’s history. The school will now be the UCLA Joe C. Wen School of Nursing in honor of donor Joe Wen, a UCLA alumnus and local entrepreneur, according to an Aug. 5 university news release. Mr. Wen immigrated with his family from Taiwan as a teenager and earned a bachelor’s in economics from UCLA in 1998. In 2003, he launched a paper trading company that evolved into Formosa Ltd. (Taylor, 8/6)

Los Angeles Times: UC Says Trump's Grant Suspensions At UCLA Total $584 Million, A 'Death Knell' For Research The University of California president on Wednesday said Trump administration grant suspensions at UCLA total $584 million, cuts that would be a “death knell” to medical, science and energy research and have spurred negotiations with federal officials. The figure represents more than half of the direct and indirect payments UCLA receives for federal grants and contracts each year — and is more than twice the amount of cash-flow initially thought to be suspended when details first came out last week about federal agencies freezing campus grants over allegations of antisemitism. (Kaleem, 8/6)

Modern Healthcare: Medical Video Games, Escape Rooms Level Up Continuing Education A video game that gives you points if you clear a blocked artery. An escape room competition inside a hospital. This is not your usual way of training clinicians, keeping their skills fresh and allowing them to earn continuing medical education credits for free. But it may be the next big thing inside hospitals, as leaders reshape training, look for ways to better engage employees and get them out of lecture halls where they sit glassy-eyed, stealing glances at their phones. (Dubinsky, 8/6)

Newsweek: 1-In-20 Hospital Patients Spend 24 Hours Waiting In Emergency Departments Wait times for emergency hospitalizations continue to rise, with 1 in 20 Americans having to spend more than 24 hours in the emergency department before receiving a bed. This is the warning of a new study led by the University of Michigan (U-M) Medical School, which looked into the problem known as "boarding." (Millington, 8/6)

Becker's Hospital Review: Why Kaiser Permanente Is Adding AI To Its Patient Portal In Southern California Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has been experimenting with AI in its patient portal, increasing patient engagement and experience in the process. The health system’s Southern California Permanente Medical Group, headquartered in Pasadena, launched the Kaiser Permanente Intelligent Navigator for its 4.9 million patients in October. The platform allows patients to chat with AI via a text box to book appointments and connect with the care they need. (Bruce, 8/6)

Voice of San Diego: Forced Treatment Hasn’t Flooded Hospital Emergency Rooms - Yet County supervisors postponed implementing a state conservatorship expansion law after hospitals warned it could overwhelm San Diego emergency rooms. Yet there hasn’t been a dramatic influx of patients in the months since the county implemented the state law in January, just over a year after supervisors considered whether to immediately implement it or hold off. (Halverstadt, 8/7)

Becker's Hospital Review: 1-Day Nurse Strike Set At Prime's West Anaheim Medical Center Members of the California Nurses Association are set to hold a one-day strike Aug. 12 at West Anaheim (Calif.) Medical Center to protest what the union said is the hospital’s “refusal” to address nurse turnover. The union represents more than 360 nurses at the hospital, according to the CNA. West Anaheim is part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, a 51-hospital system with nearly 57,000 employees and affiliated physicians. (Gooch, 8/6)

The Hill: U.S. Chamber Loses Appeal On Medicare Drug Price Case The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s ruling to dismiss a challenge to the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program brought by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, finding once again that the parties involved did not have standing to sue. Almost exactly one year ago, a federal judge dismissed the Chamber’s lawsuit challenging the Medicare negotiation program established through the Inflation Reduction Act. (Choi, 8/6)

The Hill: ACA Premiums Set To Spike The proposed rates are preliminary and could change before being finalized in late summer. The analysis includes proposed rate changes from 312 insurers in all 50 states and DC. It’s the largest rate change insurers have requested since 2018, the last time that policy uncertainty contributed to sharp premium increases. On average, ACA marketplace insurers are raising premiums by about 20 percent in 2026, KFF found. (Weixel, Choi and O’Connell-Domenech, 8/6)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Sonoma County WIC Earns National Breastfeeding Award, Hosts Public Event Thursday

Sonoma County’s nutrition program for women, infants and children — known as WIC — has received a national award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its breastfeeding support services. (Armstrong, 8/6)

Times of San Diego: Mothers’ Milk Bank California Hosts San Diego Milk Drive In August

In recognition of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Mothers’ Milk Bank California is hosting a milk drive at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns. These events make it easier for families to donate lifesaving breast milk for medically fragile infants and help meet the growing demand, a news release said. (Sklar, 8/6)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Student-Run Nonprofit Gives High Schoolers A Leg Up For Science And Medical Careers

An organization started by two Spring Valley students is helping underserved youths build scientific skills and apply that in research settings. The idea is to prepare students who otherwise wouldn’t get that training, so they are ready for university-level studies and careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and medical fields. (McIntosh, 8/6)

Voice of OC: Costa Mesa Donates $100K For Immigration Aid; Explores Joining Lawsuit Against ICE Sweeps

Costa Mesa leaders are looking to take a stronger stand against an aggressive federal deportation dragnet amidst increasing reports of neighborhoods frozen in fear of getting caught up in the widespread ICE sweeps that started this summer. That fear has left some families in town sheltering at home – scared to go to school, to buy groceries and even visit the doctor, with some people missing work and forfeiting their paychecks in hopes they won’t be separated from their loved ones. (Elattar, 8/6)

Orange County Register: Santa Ana Unified, OC School Of The Arts Settle Special Ed Lawsuit For $8.55 Million

The Santa Ana Unified School District and Orange County School of the Arts announced Wednesday, Aug. 6, they have reached an $8.55 million settlement, officially ending a nearly six-year legal battle over special education funding. The dispute, which began in 2019, centered on whether OCSA, then a charter school under SAUSD, owed the district for districtwide special education costs under state law — initially, the district said $16 million was due. (Kang, 8/6)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. Dance Company Infinite Flow Is Advancing Disability Inclusion

In a one-room studio tucked down an alley in Burbank, four dancers spin in unison around an orange-walled room. Two on foot and two in wheelchairs. It’s late and it’s hot — the AC is busted. But their unrelenting positivity and persistence are in full force as they prepare for a music video shoot. They’re members of Infinite Flow Dance, which employs disabled and non-disabled dancers of diverse identities. The company also represents an array of non-apparent disabilities including chronic illness, deafness, blindness and neurodivergence. (Burtner, 8/6)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. Marijuana Businesses Will Pay Higher Fees, As Industry Struggles

Legal marijuana businesses in Los Angeles will pay thousands more dollars in renewal fees, the City Council decided Tuesday, bringing fresh financial woes to an already constricting market. City officials said the fee increases are necessary to make up for declining tax revenue from the marijuana industry, at a time when the city is in dire financial straits. (Goldberg, 8/5)

Bay Area News Group: Three Palestinian Children Arrive In Bay Area For Medical Treatment Of Injuries Suffered In War

The arrivals in the Bay Area are part of a project to evacuate injured Palestinian children to the United States, said Steve Sosebee, founder and executive director of HEAL Palestine, the U.S.-based nonprofit that organized the evacuations. Those who arrived in the Bay Area are part of a total of eleven children who have been brought to cities across the United States this week for medical treatment alongside 25 family members, Sosebee said. (Pender, 8/7)