Californians Face Off Over Masks — Again: Residents of Sonoma County are urging others to “put aside the politics” after health officials this week recommended wearing face masks in indoor public settings to help curb the spread of covid, flu, and RSV. While some residents cheered the change, others called it “an over-response to the whole covid thing in general.” Read more from The Press Democrat. Scroll down for more covid updates.

LGBTQ+ Families In Bay Area Say They Lack Mental Health Support: A needs assessment of LGBTQ+ families conducted by a San Francisco-based nonprofit found that many are struggling with mental health issues and feel socially isolated. Read more from Bay Area Reporter.

