A town hall meeting held by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in August 2017 is reverberating in the Democratic presidential race to this day.

Nearly 200,000 Californians Could Lose Food Stamp Benefits As Trump Administration Tightens Work Requirements For Program: Under current law, able-bodied adults without dependents working fewer than 80 hours a month or in certain training or volunteering activities qualify for three months of food stamps every three years. States and counties can waive those three-month limits if, for example, unemployment rates are high. Currently, all but six California counties—Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo—have received waivers through August 31, 2020. Fresno has waived the limits for the past two decades. The new rule will make it significantly harder for counties to drop the requirement. “It will require almost every county to enforce the harsh time limit on providing nutrition assistance for adults who are working less than 20 hours each week, no matter how hard they are looking for a job, have irregular schedules, or are employed but unable to document their hours,” said Jessica Bartholow, policy advocate at the Western Center on Law and Poverty.

The rule is expected to affect a wide-range of people across the state. Rochelle McAdam runs a food bank in Los Angeles through Urban Partners Los Angeles that primarily serves families and the elderly. McAdam said she's seen an increase in the demand for food, with hundreds of people lining up every Saturday. Fresno Department of Social Services Deputy Director Linda Du’Chene said the rule will harm the Central Valley’s farmworkers. “We are a rural agricultural county, and we are very concerned about our clients who are working seasonal jobs. For example, it’s raining (Wednesday), so our farmworkers who may need those hours to qualify are not working,” Du’Chene said.

In addition, the requirement will put more strain on county workers who will have to accommodate the increased administration work that’s involved with the rule.

Read more from Manuela Tobias of CalMatters, Juliet Linderman of The Associated Press, and Anabel Munoz of ABC.

Kaiser Permanente Mental Health Workers Announce New Date For Strike Delayed By CEO’s Death: The union representing roughly 4,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians announced Wednesday that they have rescheduled their five-day strike for the week of December 16, after postponing it in November after the death of the company’s chief executive officer, Bernard Tyson. The National Union of Healthcare Workers said the strike would affect patients at more than 100 Kaiser facilities in California from Sacramento to San Diego. The clinicians say they want Kaiser to shorten wait times for patients trying to schedule return visits for behavioral health treatment and reduce caseloads for therapists. Read more from Cathie Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

