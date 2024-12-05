Network Disruption Halts Some Services At PIH Health Hospitals: A network disruption that started Sunday is impacting services at PIH Health hospitals across Southern California, leaving some patients unable to get ahold of their doctors and even causing some surgeries to be canceled. The affected hospitals are in Whittier, Downey, and Los Angeles. Read more from KABC.

2024 Was A Tough Year For San Diego’s Effort To Curb Homelessness: Residents in the city and East County this year have raged against homeless-serving projects proposed for their areas, resulting in the death of one plan and adding to the uncertainty for others. Read more from Voice of San Diego.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.