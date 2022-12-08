Turnover ails a program that allows low-income people who are older or disabled to age in place. To attract new workers and improve retention, the state is paying caregivers to develop new skills. (Laurie Udesky, 12/9 )

California Awards $480M For Youth Mental Health Projects: Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral health infrastructure for children and youth. The historic investment provides grant funding to build new facilities and expand existing facilities that help children, youth, transition-age youth, and perinatal individuals with a mental health and/or substance use disorder. Read more from the Los Angeles Blade and KSBY .

Coronavirus

Los Angeles Times: Dangerous Weeks Ahead In L.A. County As Coronavirus Suddenly Surges. Here Is Why

A few weeks ago, there was cautious optimism that this winter would not see a significant COVID-19 surge. But in Los Angeles County, that outlook is in jeopardy. Coronavirus case counts are climbing rapidly, sending increasing numbers of Angelenos to the hospital and raising the possibility of a renewed public indoor mask mandate that could arrive shortly after the new year. (Lin II and Money, 12/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF COVID Cases Rising Again, Especially In These Neighborhoods

Once again, San Francisco’s COVID case rates are spiking right before the winter holidays. And once again, the city’s lower-income, heavily Black and brown neighborhoods are bearing the burden. The city’s confirmed case rates are still lower than they were in the summer and midwinter, when omicron subvariants drove national spikes in sickness. But public health experts say the figures from early December indicate we’re at the start of a potentially much larger winter wave. (Neilson, 12/7)

Los Angeles Times: An Early January Mask Mandate Looms For L.A. If Coronavirus Wave Worsens

With coronavirus cases surging and hospitalizations worsening, Los Angeles County once again faces the possibility of a renewed public indoor mask mandate. The return of such rules, which haven’t been on the books since March, is not a given. But with the startling formation of a third straight fall-and-winter wave, officials have said a new order could be implemented shortly after the calendar turns should current trends continue. (Lin II and Money, 12/8)

Sacramento Bee: At What Point Should You Mask Up Again? Here’s What California And CDC Guidance Says

Some health officials are recommending masking once again, as multiple respiratory viruses are circulating this winter season and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in California. (Truong, 12/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: Time To Rethink Indoor Dining Again? These Are The Bay Area’s ‘Tripledemic’ Risks

This holiday season, restaurants in the Bay Area are operating closer to pre-pandemic normal than ever before — though a confluence of respiratory illnesses on the rise could mean trouble, already forcing the temporary closure of one popular San Francisco eatery. During the first winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, restaurants were completely shuttered except for takeout. While vaccines and boosters led to the easing of public health measures during the holiday season in 2021, many Bay Area restaurants temporarily closed down as the original omicron variant sent cases soaring to unprecedented heights. (Hwang, 12/8)

KVPR: Merced County Residents Ask For Review Of COVID Relief Spending Plans

Merced County residents are at odds with a county spending plan that uses federal COVID relief funds. This month, a group of residents submitted a letter to the U.S. Department of Treasury asking the agency to review how the county is using funds it received from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. (Quintanilla, 12/7)