Three leading California officials who represented the state at the United Nations climate talks late last year reflect on climate change’s growing threat to human health — and explain what the state is trying to do about it. (Samantha Young, 2/2 )

State Lawmakers Unveil Slavery Reparations Package: California lawmakers are tackling reparations for Black descendants of enslaved people with a set of bills modeled after recommendations that a state reparations task force spent years studying and developing. The legislative package — a set of 14 bills the California Legislative Black Caucus released Wednesday — addresses everything from criminal justice to food. Read more from CalMatters , Politico , and The Hill .

KQED: Covered California's Enrollment Deadline Now Extended To Feb. 9 The deadline to enroll in a health care plan through Covered California — the state’s health insurance marketplace that offers hundreds of low-cost coverage plans — has been extended until Friday, Feb. 9.Previously, the deadline to sign up for a plan was Wednesday, Jan. 31. State officials made the announcement through a press release on Wednesday, explaining that Covered California’s service center was recently taken offline in response to a cybersecurity incident that affected the third-party vendor that supports its phone lines. Many residents who tried to sign up for a health care plan by calling the service center experienced long wait times, the release said, which also noted that “at this time,” there was no indication that any members’ personal information was compromised. (Cabrera-Lomelí, 1/31)

Becker's Hospital Review: 'We've Got A Lot Of Good Retention': Keck Medicine Of USC Leaders Discuss Leadership Programs, Strategies As many hospitals and health systems continue battling staffing shortages, high turnover rates and burnout, Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC is tackling these issues head-on. "It is working with our faculty. It's working with our front-line. It's being a facilitative leading group, listening to our people in a way and making sure that we're able to do things that are satisfying some of the challenges that come with healthcare," Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine of USC, told Becker's. (Ashley, 1/30)

Modern Healthcare: Cedars-Sinai CEO Thomas Priselac To Retire Longtime Cedars-Sinai President and CEO Thomas Priselac will retire after a successor is named and brought onboard, the nonprofit health system said Wednesday. Cedars-Sinai did not provide details on the expected timeline for the search. Priselac was named president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in 1994 and the subsequent Cedars-Sinai Health System. He joined Cedars-Sinai more than 40 years ago, starting as an assistant administrator. (Hudson, 1/31)

Reuters: US FDA Says 561 Deaths Related To Philips Machines Since 2021 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday there have been 561 deaths reported since 2021 related to the use of Philips' recalled ventilators and machines for treating obstructive sleep apnea. The health regulator added that in 2023, between July and September, it received more than 7,000 medical device reports, including 111 reports of deaths related to the use of these machines. (1/31)

Reuters: GSK Settles Another Zantac Lawsuit In California GSK said on Thursday it had agreed to settle another lawsuit in California that alleged its discontinued heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer, the latest in a series of settlements to end costly litigation. The case was set to go to trial on Feb. 20 and instead, will now be dismissed, the British drugmaker said in a statement. (2/1)

Modern Healthcare: CVS To Shutter 25 MinuteClinic Sites In Los Angeles CVS Health will close 25 MinuteClinic sites in the Los Angeles area by Feb. 25, the pharmacy chain giant said Wednesday. A CVS spokesperson did not share the exact locations of the closures or how many employees would be affected. Some will be moved to other roles at the company, and others will be eligible for severance benefits, the spokesperson said. (Hudson, 1/31)

The New York Times: Senators Denounce Tech Companies Over Child Sex Abuse Online

Lawmakers on Wednesday denounced the chief executives of Meta, TikTok, X, Snap and Discord, accusing them of creating “a crisis in America” by willfully ignoring the harmful content against children on their platforms, as concerns over the effect of technology on youths have mushroomed. In a highly charged 3.5-hour hearing, members of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee raised their voices and repeatedly castigated the five tech leaders — who run online services that are very popular with teenagers and younger children — for prioritizing profits over the well-being of youths. Some said the companies had “blood on their hands” and that users “would die waiting” for them to make changes to protect children. At one point, lawmakers compared the tech companies to cigarette makers. (Kang and McCabe, 1/31)

The Hill: 4 Takeaways From A Heated Hearing With Tech CEOs

Zuckerberg faced the brunt of criticism from senators on both sides of the aisle over how the company that owns Facebook and Instagram poses risks to children online. ... Zuckerberg turned his back to the Senate panel to face the audience filled with parents holding photos of children they said were victims of harms of social media. ”I’m sorry for everything you have all been through. No one should go through. The things that your families have suffered and this is why we invest so much and we are going to continue doing industry wide efforts to make sure no one has to go through the things your families have had to suffer,” he said. (Klar and Shapero, 1/31)

The New York Times: Will Lawmakers Really Act To Protect Children Online? Some Say Yes.

The question is whether this time will be different. And already, there are indicators that the topic of online child safety may gain more traction legislatively. At least six legislative proposals waiting in the wings in Congress target the spread of child sexual abuse material online and would require platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok to do more to protect minors. The efforts are backed by emotional accounts of children who were victimized online and died by suicide. (McCabe and Kang, 2/1)

AP: Mark Zuckerberg's Long Apology Tour: A Brief History

Mark Zuckerberg has accumulated a long history of public apologies, often issued in the wake of crisis or when Facebook users rose up against unannounced — and frequently unappreciated — changes in its service. It’s a history that stands in sharp contrast to most of his peers in technology, who generally prefer not to speak publicly outside of carefully stage-managed product presentations. But it’s also true that Facebook has simply had a lot to apologize for. (Hamilton, 2/1)