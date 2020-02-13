Good morning! Here are some of your top California health stories of the day.

Second Evacuee Tests Positive For Coronavirus In San Diego: The patient was among 232 individuals placed under quarantine at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar after being airlifted from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan earlier this month, CDC spokeswoman Ana Toro said. A previous case of coronavirus was documented on Monday among the same group of evacuees, the CDC said. CDC officials said it appeared the two San Diego patients were separately exposed to the virus in China. The two arrived at Miramar on different planes and were housed in separate facilities on base. They have since been hospitalized. To date, a total of eight coronavirus cases have been documented in California, accounting for more than half of the 14 infections confirmed across the United States, none of them fatal. Read more from Paul Sisson of the San Diego Union-Tribune and Steve Gorman of Reuters.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County public health nurses are closely monitoring all residents who have recently traveled to mainland China, regardless of whether they have any symptoms of the new strain of coronavirus, according to the county’s top health official. More than 1,000 people have been assigned a public health nurse and asked to self-isolate and not to go to work or school for 14 days, Department of Public Health director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors on Monday. Read more from the City News Service.

In related news from The Mercury News: Five San Jose Hospital Workers Exposed To Coronavirus Patient Return To Job, As Infections In U.S. Rise To 14

Doctors Have Blocked Attempts To Give Nurse Practitioners More Authority. But With A Shortage Looming, Advocates Are Hopeful: As California faces a growing shortage of primary care physicians, the Legislature is considering what backers believe could be a partial solution: allowing nurse practitioners who get additional training and certification to work independently. With that additional authority, they could treat patients without a “practice agreement” from a supervising physician outlining what they can do. It also would allow some nurse practitioners to open their own clinics without a doctor overseeing them. If it does so, California would join 22 other states and the Veterans Administration. Researchers for the Bay Area Council Economic Institute have found it would also save the state millions of dollars a year. But California’s powerful doctors’ lobby has fought the idea since it was first proposed five years ago — saying that expanding the role of nurse practitioners would dilute the quality of medical care patients receive, and create a two-tiered system of treatment. Read more from Elizabeth Aguilera of CalMatters.

