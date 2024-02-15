Quest Diagnostics Settles Lawsuit Over Hazardous Waste: Quest Diagnostics, one of America’s largest medical testing companies, has agreed to pay $5 million to settle charges that it improperly disposed of hazardous chemicals, medical waste, and patient information at multiple locations across the Bay Area and California. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

SF Overdose Epidemic Shows No Sign Of Slowing: Sixty-six people died from accidental drug overdoses in January, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday. This comes on the heels of San Francisco's deadliest recorded year for overdoses.

