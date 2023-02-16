Food Banks Sound Alarm Over Drastic Cuts To CalFresh Benefits: Nearly 3 million California households are bracing for a massive cut in CalFresh benefits next month as the federal government stops emergency funding launched during the pandemic. CalFresh recipients who were receiving $281 a month are expected to get as little as $23 a month beginning in April. Read more from SFGate.

Bill Aims To Provide Therapy For All State Prisoners: Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) has introduced a bill to help reduce California’s high recidivism rate by providing access to therapy to all incarcerated Californians, regardless of security level, sentence length, or mental health disorder classification. Read more from Los Angeles Blade.

