'Let's Call It What It Is, A Disgrace': Gov. Newsom Devotes State Of State To Homeless Crisis: Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed to marshal the full force of his administration to alleviate California’s worsening homelessness crisis, a humanitarian imperative for the state and political necessity for a governor whose ambitious progressive agenda could be eclipsed if he fails to take effective action. Delivering his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Newsom acknowledged that Californians have “lost patience” with state political leaders who largely neglected a human tragedy that has existed in plain sight for years, if not decades. “Let’s call it what it is,” he said. “It’s a disgrace that the richest state, in the richest nation — succeeding across so many sectors — is falling so far behind to properly house, heal and humanely treat so many of its own people.”

In his call to action, Newsom zeroed in on the need to treat serious mental illnesses and substance use disorders among people who are chronically homeless. Newsom, in calling for changes to the state’s involuntary treatment laws, described the importance of people “being capable of accepting help, to get off the streets and into treatment in the first place.” But changing the law — especially the definition of “grave disability” — is highly controversial, and has been for a long time.

“What’s the difference between that and a county jail?” said Sen. Jim Beall, a San Jose Democrat who has worked extensively on mental health legislation. He said he would be looking to make sure any proposal is oriented toward therapy and family involvement.

