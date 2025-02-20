Sutter Health Expanding In East Bay: Sutter Health plans to build a $1 billion comprehensive medical campus in Emeryville with outpatient care and a 200-bed hospital. It will replace the 339-bed Alta Bates hospital. Outpatient care, including primary or family medicine as well as specialties, is set to start in 2028, with the hospital opening in 2032-33. Read more from Berkeleyside, the San Francisco Chronicle, and Becker’s Hospital Review.

San Francisco Sees Uptick In Overdose Deaths: January marked the third consecutive month that accidental drug overdose deaths increased in San Francisco — a reversal of the hopeful downward trend that began last summer and held through most of the fall. Deaths from fentanyl, which make up the majority of overdose deaths, are also increasing at a similar rate, preliminary data show. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

