School Districts Can Not Mandate Covid Vaccination: The state Supreme Court rejected a challenge Wednesday to a ruling that said school districts in California cannot require their students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 because only the state government can issue such a mandate. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Updated Newport Beach Cancer Center Reopens: On Tuesday, Hoag Hospital’s newly renovated, three-story cancer center reopened to its first patients in 18 months, bringing cancer care under one roof and taking advantage of streamlined cooperation and collaboration between doctors, surgeons, researchers and pathologists, as well as new cutting-edge technologies. Read more from the Orange County Register.

