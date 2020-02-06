Good morning! Here are you California health stories for the day.

Hundreds Of Americans Evacuated To California As U.S. Officials Try To Keep Tight Rein On Fast-Spreading Virus: Hundreds of U.S. nationals are stateside once more, as two planeloads of people fleeing the coronavirus outbreak in China landed Wednesday in California. Following the nearly 12-hour flight from Wuhan, China, to Northern California, as many as 250 of the 350 total evacuees from those two planes will be quarantined at Travis for the next two weeks, though none of the 350 had shown symptoms of the virus as of Wednesday morning. Those who are quarantined will be accommodated at Travis’s on-base hotel, the Westwind Inn, Travis officials told base personnel in a Facebook post. A safety cordon was set to be established, to separate the quarantined community at the inn from on-base residences. Read more from Michael McGough of the Sacramento Bee, Colin Dwyer of NPR, Bob Moffitt of Capital Public Radio, and Alejandro Serrano of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Meanwhile, fears of the coronavirus are driving up incidents of discrimination and xenophobia in the state. In Ontario (San Bernardino County), children cornered a half-Chinese boy at school to “test” him for coronavirus, his mother tweeted. In West Hollywood, a customer refused to buy a piece of clothing after an Asian American cashier touched it. Read more from Anna Bauman and Tatiana Sanchez of the San Francisco Chronicle and Josie Huang of the LAist.

California’s Byzantine System For Approving Medical Equipment Often Frustrates Parents Of Children With Special Needs: A recent report by the National Health Law program describes a maze of requirements that families of the approximately 200,000 children with disabling health conditions enrolled in Children’s Services must go through to obtain medical equipment through the program. The requirements vary depending on what county families live in, whether the child is enrolled in Medi-Cal or has private health insurance, and what other entities—such as schools—might be available to provide the equipment. The equipment can include lifts, wheelchairs, walkers, ventilators and hospital beds. The byzantine system creates a disparity where children from families without the means to pay for the equipment out of pocket often must go without it for months or years, limiting their interactions with their community or setting them up for poorer health outcomes compared to their wealthier peers. Read more from Claudia Boyd-Barrett of the California Health Report.

