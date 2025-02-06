San Diego Biotech Entangled In Tariff War: Gene-sequencing giant Illumina got caught up in the United States’ trade tensions this week as China placed the company on its “unreliable entity list.” Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune. Keep scrolling for more updates from the Trump administration.

Trump’s Order Against Trans Athletes Might Not Apply In California: President Donald Trump on Wednesday banned trans females from girls’ and women’s sports teams in schools across the nation. But the California Interscholastic Federation says it will continue to follow state law allowing trans students to participate according to their gender identity. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

