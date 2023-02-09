California’s 'Whole Person Care' Pilot Program Has Worked, Data Show: A five-year experiment aimed at improving care for some of California’s most at-risk Medicaid patients — including homeless people and people with severe drug addictions — resulted in fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits that saved taxpayers an estimated $383 per patient per year, according to a review released Wednesday. Read more from AP.

ISO, A Synthetic Opioid, Is Now Circulating In S.F.: A new deadly drug is showing up on the streets of San Francisco, and it's poised to push the overdose death toll even higher. "It's a stronger analog of fentanyl," said Jacquie Berlinn, co-founder of Mothers Against Drug Addiction and Deaths. Berlinn is referring to isotonitazene, or ISO — a synthetic opioid at least 20 times more potent than fentanyl. Read more from ABC7 News. Keep scrolling for more news on the opioid epidemic.

