Newsom Wants To Delay Pay Raises For Health Workers: Because of the state’s $38 billion projected deficit, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said he is seeking changes to a law he signed just three months ago. The first pay increases were expected to take effect in June. It’s unclear how long the proposed changes could push back that schedule. Read more from CalMatters.

Bill To Ban Kids’ Tackle Football Advances: California lawmakers who want to ban tackle football for kids under 12 to reduce brain injuries gained ground Wednesday in the Legislature but still face a very long field and a clock that is ticking. Read more from AP and the Los Angeles Times.

