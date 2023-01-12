Spread Of 'Transmissible' XBB.1.5 Monitored: The highly contagious XBB.1.5 strain, the latest in a succession of omicron subvariants that was first detected in the U.S. in October, is quickly spreading. ... The BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 variants continue to make up a majority of the coronavirus cases in the Golden State. The San Francisco Chronicle runs through what California residents should know about this subvariant.

Tobacco Giant Responds To Flavored Product Ban: R.J. Reynolds has wasted no time since California’s ban on flavored tobacco went into effect in late December. “California, We’ve Got You Covered,” the company declared in bold letters on a flier mailed to its cigarette customers. ... Antismoking experts argue that R.J. Reynolds, the maker of Camel and Newport brands, is trying to circumvent the ban by luring smokers with a suite of what it says are new non-menthol versions offering “a taste that satisfies the senses” and “a new fresh twist.” Read more from The New York Times.

