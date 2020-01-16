Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

Homeless Crisis A Top Concern For Many California Voters, Poll Finds: Twenty percent of Californians surveyed by the Public Policy Institute of California cited homelessness as the most important issue for the governor and Legislature to work on this year. That’s a record, said the institute’s president, Mark Baldassare: “It’s never, ever been in the double digits.” When the institute asked the same question last year, only 6% of respondents named homelessness at the state’s top policy priority. Health care has become a lesser focus for Democrats, according to the poll, despite policy differences surrounding the Affordable Care Act and Medicare for All so far having dominated the discussion at the Democratic presidential debates. Read more from Bryan Anderson of the Sacramento Bee and Ben Christopher of CalMatters.

As Funding For Homeless Crisis Floods In, Police Department Says Others Should Take Over Managing The Crisis: As the twin crises of homelessness and mental illness grip San Francisco’s streets, nearly every city department — from Public Health to Public Works — has boosted resources and staff to address the issue. Now, a chorus of police commissioners and homeless advocates say officers are spending far too much time responding to people who would be better served by social workers. On Wednesday, the San Francisco Police Commission unanimously approved a resolution encouraging city officials to come up with “alternatives to a police response to homelessness.” While resolutions are nonbinding, it is a notable statement for a department at the forefront of the city’s homelessness response. Read more from Trisha Thadani of the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news from the San Francisco Chronicle: SF Mayor Poised To Meet 1,000-Shelter-Bed Goal With Deal For Navigation Center

Proposed California Bill Would Create Task Force To Help Solve Cases Of Missing, Murdered Native American Women: The legislation would create a task force within the California Department of Justice that would give tribes access to law enforcement databases and increase training for officers around the state. It would also appoint a DOJ specialist to build relationships to increase trust between governmental agencies and native communities. This is an instance of California and the Trump administration being on the same page. In November, the president issued an executive order to create a similar task force at the federal level. The likelihood of it pass, however, is unclear as a similar bill died in the legislature last year. Read more from Scott Rodd of Capital Public Radio.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.