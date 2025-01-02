Shuttered Hospital Plans To Reopen : A California hospital that closed in 2023 is aiming to reopen early this year. Madera Community Hospital, a 106-bed acute care facility, closed in January 2023 and filed for Chapter 11 protection in March 2023. American Advanced Management took over operations of the shuttered hospital in April. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review .

Drug Overdose Deaths Plummet In 2024 : After surging during the covid pandemic into a crushing public health emergency, San Francisco recorded 586 fatal overdoses in the first 11 months of 2024. That represents a nearly 23% decrease, or 174 fewer deaths, compared with the first 11 months of 2023. In total, 810 people died from drug overdoses in 2023, the highest number in city records. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

San Diego Union-Tribune: This San Diego Biotech Is Moving Its HQ To North Carolina Local biotech Heron Therapeutics is relocating its headquarters from San Diego to North Carolina, where it says the area’s burgeoning biotech scene “provides ample space for growth and expansion.” (Rocha, 12/31)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital Marks A Decade Of Adversity, Growth And Change Sonoma County’s newest hospital was only three years old when it faced an all-hands emergency amid a nearly unthinkable disaster. (Espinoza, 12/31)

Modern Healthcare: Staffing Mandate's Shaky Future Impedes Industry Preparation The latest piece of the nursing home staffing rule is set to take effect in 2025, but nursing homes are caught between preparing for a rule that may not remain on the books and finding solutions to their immediate workforce shortages. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in April finalized an unprecedented rule setting minimum staffing levels nursing homes must maintain. To comply, facilities will need to have enough staff to provide at least 3.48 hours of nursing care per resident per day, including at least 0.55 hours from a registered nurse. (Early, 12/30)

CalMatters: Emergency Room Workers Are Facing More Attacks. A New California Law Increases Penalties A new California law imposes harsher penalties for assaulting emergency room workers. It responds to rising attacks on health care workers, despite concerns from progressives and prison-reform advocates. (Sabalow, 12/30)

Times of San Diego: Scripps Health Now Out-Of-Network For Anthem Blue Cross Policyholders After months of negotiations to keep the health system in-network, the contract between Scripps Health and Anthem Blue Cross officially ended Jan. 1, it was announced Wednesday. (Ireland, 1/1)

Stat: CMS Updates To Hospital Price Transparency Rules For 2025 The new year ushered in a final slate of updates to the federal rules for how hospitals have to disclose their prices, and experts are optimistic the changes will make the data more helpful in identifying less expensive providers. (Bannow, 1/2)

Reuters: Drugmakers To Raise US Prices On Over 250 Medicines Starting Jan. 1 Drugmakers plan to raise U.S. prices on at least 250 branded medications including Pfizer (PFE.N) COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY.N) cancer cell therapies and vaccines from France's Sanofi (SASY.PA), opens new tab at the start of 2025, according to data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. Nearly all of the drug price increases are below 10% - most well below. The median price increase of the drugs being hiked Jan. 1 is 4.5%, which is in line with the median for all price increases last year. (Erman, 12/31)

The Hill: New Medicare Drug Price Cap Kicks In Jan. 1 A key cost-saving provision of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) goes into effect in the new year, limiting annual out-of-pocket spending on prescription drugs to $2,000 for Medicare beneficiaries. Starting on Jan. 1, 2025, an estimated 19 million Medicare beneficiaries will see their out-of-pocket Medicare Part D spending capped at $2,000 for the year. This annual cap will be indexed to the rate of inflation every year going forward. An interim spending cap of roughly $3,500 was put in place in 2024. (Choi, 12/31)

KQED: 'The Medicine My Ancestors Prayed For': Medi-Cal Now Covers Native Healing Practices Inside the Friendship House, a rhythmic drum beat fills the air as clients gather in a circle, chanting a Lakota battle song. For Priscilla Lenares, the sound transports her back 11 years to her own time as a patient at the Native-led recovery center in San Francisco. “I remember hearing the drum for the first time, and tears fell from my eyes,” she recalled. (McClurg, 1/2)

CalMatters: CA Almost Legalized Psychedelics. Now It's Looking For A Test Case Last year was supposed to mark a milestone in the psychedelic movement. Lawmakers and advocates were set to make California the next frontier in allowing the use of “magic mushrooms.” They were hopeful because Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2023 — after vetoing a bill that would have decriminalized the possession of psychedelics — asked legislators for a bill that would prioritize the therapeutic promise of these drugs. (Ibarra, 1/2)

Los Angeles Times: California Baby Food Labels Will Soon Reveal Levels Of Lead, Mercury Beginning Wednesday, baby food makers that sell products in California will have to make a major shift toward transparency and provide a QR code on their packaging that takes consumers to test results for the presence in their product of four heavy metals: lead, mercury, arsenic and cadmium. (Gold, 12/31)

San Francisco Chronicle: New Year In California Starts With New Laws Affecting K-12 Education New California state laws will protect the privacy of LGBTQ+ students, ensure that the history of Native Americans is accurately taught and make it more difficult to discriminate against people of color based on their hairstyles. (Lambert and Gallegos, 1/1)

San Francisco Chronicle: New K-12 Alcohol Education In California Inspired By Ex-Lawmaker’s DUI California public school students will get additional coursework on the harms of alcohol in 2025, thanks to a new law from a former lawmaker whose drunken driving arrest inspired her legislation. ... California schools are already required to provide instruction about alcohol, narcotics and other dangerous drugs. This bill would require that schools also provide instruction about the short- and long-term harms of excessive drinking — including alcohol’s link to chronic diseases, mental health problems and deaths. (Sabalow, 1/1)

LAist: More Family Leave Pay In California Starting In January Starting in the new year, California will increase family leave payments for workers caring for a new child or sick family member. (Yu, 12/27)

CalMatters: Most Medical Debt Can No Longer Hurt Your Credit Score Under New California Law A new state law will keep medical debt off your credit report, sparing a hit to your all-important credit score. This is a big deal for California where millions struggle with unpaid medical bills. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2025. (Ibarra, 12/26)

Outbreaks and Health Threats

KQED: Norovirus Spikes In Bay Area Wastewater Amid Nationwide Rise In Outbreaks

Norovirus levels in Bay Area wastewater are spiking as cases of the highly contagious stomach bug are on the rise this month, according to a Stanford-based monitoring system and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Kennedy, 12/31)

CNN: Norovirus Cases Are Surging. A Doctor Explains What To Look For

A common stomach bug is surging, according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week of December 5, there were 91 outbreaks of norovirus reported, up from 69 the previous week. In the same period in recent years, there generally were 65 or less outbreaks per week. (It might not seem like a lot, but many more cases probably go unreported.) (Hetter, 12/31)

CIDRAP: More Avian Flu Confirmed In US Dairy Cattle And Poultry Flocks As Arizona Reports Wastewater Detections

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) today confirmed 12 more H5N1 avian flu detections in dairy cattle, all from California, as more outbreaks were confirmed in poultry across four states. The newly confirmed detections in California’s dairy cattle, where outbreaks have been under way since late August, push the state’s total to 697 and the national total to 912 across 16 states. (Schnirring, 12/30)

VC Star: Bird Flu Depletes Egg Inventories In California, Sends Prices Skyward

Some markets across the state can't find eggs, said Bill Mattos, president of the California Poultry Federation. He blamed the shortage on the spread of H5N1 in chickens. When infections are found, flocks are euthanized. (Kisken, 1/2)

The Hill: FDA Begins Testing Raw Cow's Milk Cheese For Bird Flu

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will begin collecting samples of raw cow’s milk cheese from across the U.S. to test for the presence of bird flu, spurred on by the ongoing outbreaks of H5N1 in multiple states. In the announcement published Monday, the FDA said the goal of testing will be two-fold: detecting the H5N1 virus and taking the necessary follow-up actions to protect consumers. (Choi, 12/31)

Newsweek: Bird Flu Update: CDC Says It's Searching For These Pandemic Red Flags

The CDC told Newsweek Monday that while bird flu's current risk to the general public remains low, the agency is carefully monitoring for several red flags that could indicate that the virus could be on the verge of becoming a pandemic. Those red flags include any outbreaks of bird flu that are spread from person-to-person, as well as evidence that the virus has mutated, making it easier for it to spread between humans. (Parry, 12/30)

Fortune Well: COVID Winter Wave Hits U.S. During 2024–25 Holiday Season

A winter wave of COVID infections is cresting as 2025 begins, one that started to swell before Christmas cookies were left out for Santa Claus and Hanukkah menorahs and Kwanzaa kinaras were lit. Nationwide test positivity was projected to be 7.5% the week ended Dec. 21, according to Dec. 30 estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Infections have ticked up consistently since the agency recorded a rate of 4.1% the week ended Nov. 16. (Leake, 12/31)