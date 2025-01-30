California’s Transgender Protections Tested: President Donald Trump’s order to end federal support for gender-affirming care for minors wouldn’t affect laws like California’s that allow care for transgender youths. But the order, if upheld by the courts, might cut off federal funding for medical care the state has approved. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

KP Santa Rosa Recognized For Patient Care: Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center is celebrating a certification bestowed on fewer than 10% of hospitals nationwide. It is now the 56th in the state, and the first in Sonoma County, to win “magnet recognition” from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Read more from The Press Democrat.

