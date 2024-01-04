Suicide-Prevention Net On Golden Gate Bridge Finally Finished: City officials approved the project more than a decade ago. On Wednesday, officials announced that crews have finished installing stainless-steel nets on both sides of the 1.7-mile bridge. Read more from AP.

Former Mall Will Become Biomedical Research Center: The former Westside Pavilion, a long-shuttered indoor mall two miles from UCLA’s Westwood campus, will be transformed into a UCLA biomedical research center aimed at tackling such towering challenges as curing cancer, officials announced Wednesday. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and Orange County Register.

