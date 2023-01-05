Officials Race To Shelter People Living On Streets: Ahead of the massive storm expected to drench an already sodden state, officials throughout California are rushing to bring some of the tens of thousands of people living on streets and along waterways into shelters. The San Francisco Chronicle reports though that some unhoused residents in San Francisco are choosing to stay outdoors. And the Los Angeles Times reports from Sacramento.

Scroll down for more news reporting on how to stay safe during the latest extreme weather event.

Easing Medi-Cal Path For Prisoners Before Release: Under the expansion, incarcerated people with a variety of health issues, including chronic conditions, mental illness, substance use disorders, disabilities, or who are pregnant will be eligible to receive assessment and treatment shortly before release. Read more from CalMatters.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.