Homeless Shelter Will Soon Be Shuttered: With over 820 families on the waitlist to get into Volunteers of America’s Residential Family Shelter, the city and county of Sacramento on Sept. 7 will close the facility that holds up to 68 homeless adults and their children. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

ABCs And Now Opioid Education: The Sonoma County Office of Education and the county Department of Health Services this fall will begin educating teachers, staff and students about the dangers of opioids and how to assist in overdose prevention following a state mandate passed last year. Read more from The Press Democrat.

