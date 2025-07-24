The GOP’s tax and spending law and a new rule by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid will make it harder to enroll in Affordable Care Act health plans, will raise consumers’ out-of-pocket costs, and could prompt younger, healthier people, including lawfully present immigrants who will lose financial aid, to drop coverage. (Bernard J. Wolfson, 7/24)

Bonta Urges Court To Place LA County’s Juvenile Halls In Receivership : California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced that he is seeking to place Los Angeles County juvenile halls under the control of a court-appointed officer in response to what his office called "persistent failures" in managing the facilities. Read more from the Desert Sun .

Kaiser Permanente To Stop Gender-Affirming Surgeries For Under-19s: The decision by the nonprofit health giant is slated to go into effect Aug. 29. It applies to Kaiser locations nationwide. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Plus: Amid the demise of the national LGBTQ+ crisis hotline, details are sparse about California’s promise to help. Read more from The Bay Area Reporter.

Times of San Diego: Father Joe's Finds More Homeless San Diegans Seeking Psychiatry Services Visits to Father Joe’s Villages’ psychiatry services jumped substantially in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same time last year, officials said Wednesday. Father Joe’s Villages’ health center tallied 280 psychiatric visits from April to June 2024, while the organization recorded 424 visits in the same period in 2025 — a 51% increase, according to a press release. (Miller, 7/23)

The Oaklandside: Alameda County Charts Plan For Nearly A Billion In Homelessness Money After hours of debate and public comment, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday decided, in broad brush terms, how to divvy up hundreds of millions of dollars that are suddenly available for housing, homeless services, and other uses. Voters narrowly passed Measure W in 2020, implementing a 10-year, half-cent sales tax. But the money was held up for years as the county dealt with legal challenges. The county ultimately prevailed in court, meaning the $810 million in revenue that’s accrued since 2021 is finally available. (Orenstein, 7/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: Settlement Reached In Battle Over S.F. Homeless Encampment Sweeps Nearly three years after a group of unhoused residents and San Francisco’s most prominent homeless rights organization sued the city over encampment sweeps and its seizure and destruction of belongings, the legal battle is finally coming to an end. The city has agreed to pay $2.8 million in fees to attorneys representing the Coalition on Homelessness, as well as separate payments of $11,000 to two formerly unhoused people, to settle a contentious lawsuit filed by the organization in September 2022. (Angst, 7/23)

San Francisco Chronicle: S.F. Walks Back Restrictive Shelter Stay Policy After Complaints Less than a year after San Francisco reduced the number of days that homeless families can live in shelters, city leaders have reached a compromise with homeless advocates to allow families to apply for longer extensions. The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing recently informed the Board of Supervisors that it is changing its length of stay policies starting Oct. 1: Families will be allowed an initial 90-day shelter stay, followed by a 90-day extension granted by the shelter provider — subject to a grievance process if denied. (Toledo, 7/23)

The New York Times: Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Attempt To Restrict Birthright Citizenship A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that President Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship violated the Constitution, affirming a district court judge’s nationwide injunction and bringing the issue one step closer to a full constitutional review by the Supreme Court. In a 48-page opinion, two of the three judges on the panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found that Mr. Trump’s executive order “contradicts the plain language of the 14th Amendment’s grant of citizenship to ‘all persons born in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.’” (Schwartz, 7/23)

The Washington Post: ICE Moves To Shackle Some 180,000 Immigrants With GPS Ankle Monitors U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has directed personnel to sharply increase the number of immigrants they shackle with GPS-enabled ankle monitors, as the Trump administration widens surveillance of people it is targeting for deportation, according to an internal ICE document reviewed by The Washington Post. In a June 9 memo, ICE ordered staff to place ankle monitors on all people enrolled in the agency’s Alternatives to Detention program “whenever possible.” About 183,000 adult migrants are enrolled in ATD and had previously consented to some form of tracking or mandatory check-ins while they waited for their immigration cases to be resolved. Currently, just 24,000 of these individuals wear ankle monitors. (MacMillan and Foster-Frau, 7/24)

East Bay Times: California’s Largest Archdiocese Announces ‘Ministry Of Mercy’ To Help Immigrant Families Fearing ICE With reports of fewer immigrant Catholics at Masses across Southern California, for fear of ongoing immigration enforcement, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles is doing its part to reach out to help local families in need. (Ivie, 7/24)

The New York Times: U.S. Quietly Drafts Plan To End Program That Saved Millions From AIDS The federal program to combat H.I.V. in developing nations earned a reprieve last week when Congress voted to restore $400 million in funding. But that may be short-lived: Officials at the State Department have been mapping out a plan to shut it down in the coming years. Planning documents for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, obtained by The New York Times, call for the organization to set a new course that focuses on “transitioning” countries away from U.S. assistance, some in as little as two years. (Nolen, 7/23)

The Desert Sun: DAP Health Begins Administering Twice-Yearly HIV Prevention Medication. What To Know Doctors at DAP Health have begun administering a new twice-a-year injectable HIV prevention medication, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in June. (Sasic, 7/23)

Around California

Times of San Diego: County Issues Warning After Rabid Bat Found In Oceanside Last Week

The county is looking for people who may have come into contact with a bat in North County last week. The bat, which was found July 18 on a sidewalk in Oceanside’s North Valley neighborhood, later tested positive for rabies, according to a release. (Miller, 7/23)

Voice of San Diego: Fearing Lawsuits, El Cajon Police Stopped Responding To Some Mental Health Calls

El Cajon is no longer automatically sending police officers to some mental health crisis calls. In May, the city’s police department quietly halted automatic deployments when someone threatens to harm themselves, if there’s no apparent crime or danger to others. That has meant clinicians from the county’s Mobile Crisis Response and the Psychiatric Emergency Response teams sometimes also didn’t respond to those calls or couldn’t get police support when they sought it. (Halverstadt and Balc, 7/23)

Los Angeles Times: Matthew Perry Doctor Pleads Guilty To Ketamine Distribution

One of the physicians who supplied ketamine to “Friends” star Matthew Perry appeared in a Los Angeles federal court Wednesday morning to plead guilty to multiple drug charges connected to the actor’s death. Dr. Salvador Plasencia, known to Perry as “Dr. P.,” according to prosecutors, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of ketamine distribution. Plasencia, 43, supplied the drug to Perry through his live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, one of three defendants who pleaded guilty last year to their own connected charges. (McDonald, 7/23)

Los Angeles Times: Novel Synthetic Drug 100 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl Responsible For Riverside Overdose

A synthetic drug considered 100 times more potent than fentanyl was determined to have caused the death of a Riverside man, marking the latest in an increase in overdoses involving the synthetic drug, public health officials said. Carfentanil is a schedule II synthetic drug with a similar chemical as fentanyl and is used in Wildnil, an anesthetic for elephants, according to the National Library of Medicine. (Buchanan, 7/23)

Los Angeles Times: FireAid’s Concerts Raised $100 Million For Recovery. Here's How It's Being Distributed.

When the wildfires ripped through the Pacific Palisades and Altadena in January, Michael Flood, chief executive of the L.A. Regional Food Bank, knew the demand for aid would explode. “It was especially high in January through March as so many people were displaced and lost power and water,” Flood said. He saw demand for food relief rise 30%. ... His organization, which provides food assistance to hundreds of thousands of Angelenos every month, got significant help from the FireAid benefit concert in January. (Brown, 7/23)