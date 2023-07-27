Kaiser Permanente Workers Picket In Santa Rosa: With calls for safe staffing and better pay, hundreds of Kaiser Permanente health care workers on Wednesday participated in a lunchtime labor rally in Santa Rosa. Read more from The Press Democrat.
Alzheimer’s Cases Prevalent In Southern California: Four Southern California counties recorded some of the highest numbers in the nation for Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new report by the Alzheimer’s Association. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.
San Diego Union-Tribune:
'Heat Dome' To Sizzle San Diego For A Few More Days Before Shifting East
San Diego County will continue to bake under a high-pressure “heat dome” that has settled over much of the nation, and it won’t be budging until early next week. (Davis, 7/26)
CNN:
More Than 40% Of Americans Are At Risk Of Extreme Heat Today
A brutal heat wave is set to persist Thursday as more than 140 million Americans from coast-to-coast are under heat alerts, with parts of the Northeast expected to sizzle under their highest temperatures this year. Dangerously high temperatures are creeping east into parts of the Midwest and Northeast over the next two days after extreme heat consistently smashed record highs in southern states in recent weeks. (Elamroussi, 7/27)
CalMatters:
California's Extreme Heat Injures 20,000 Workers A Year
With more heat waves expected this summer, California officials are trying to assess the long-term economic impact on workers and businesses — and what more can be done to protect workers bearing the brunt of extreme temperatures. (Foy, 7/26)
Health Care Industry and Pharmaceuticals
Fresno Bee:
Madera County Could Commit $500K Lifeline To Bankrupt Hospital. Why It's A 'Big Deal'
Madera County leaders are expected to extend a half-million dollar lifeline to help the county’s shuttered, bankrupt hospital stay afloat through August as it negotiates a deal with a possible suitor. (Montalvo, 7/26)
The Desert Sun:
Desert Healthcare District Approves Purchase Of Another Mobile Unit
The Desert Healthcare District will now add a medical trailer to expand the work it has been doing in hard-to-reach areas of the Coachella Valley. (Sasic, 7/26)
Reuters:
Insight: Wegovy Weight-Loss Injection Factory Plagued By Sterile-Safety Failures
The factory that fills the self-injection pens for booming weight-loss drug Wegovy has repeatedly breached U.S. sterile-safety rules in recent years and staff have failed to perform required quality checks, a Reuters review of regulatory documents shows. The breaches at Catalent, the Wegovy pen filler, were found by inspectors from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration who visited the plant in Brussels in October 2021 and August 2022 to check on its compliance with manufacturing regulations, according to detailed FDA reports on the inspections, obtained by Reuters under freedom of information laws. (Fick, 7/27)
San Francisco Chronicle:
These Two California Cities Have Higher Rates Of Homelessness Than SF
Oakland and Los Angeles both have higher rates of homelessness than San Francisco, with those three California cities topping a list of 16 similar cities across the country, according to a new analysis released Wednesday. Oakland fared much worse than San Francisco with 1,147 homeless people per 100,000 residents versus 887. The report from the San Francisco Controller looked at homeless rates as well as housing and shelter across peer cities to get a sense of how San Francisco stacks up. (Moench, 7/26)
San Francisco Chronicle:
San Francisco Is Violating Ban On Homeless Sweeps, Advocates Claim
Advocates for the homeless say San Francisco is defying a federal magistrate’s order by sweeping hundreds of people from the streets, and destroying their property, without providing them shelter. (Egelko, 7/26)
Voice Of San Diego:
North County Report: Oceanside’s First Homeless Shelter Is (Almost) Ready
Oceanside’s first ever year-round homeless shelter is finally open – well, almost. The Oceanside Navigation Center is a 50-bed homeless shelter operated by the San Diego Rescue Mission in the former Ocean Shores High School building. (Layne, 7/26)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Are The Mission Valley East And West Shopping Centers The Future Of Housing?
The idea of building housing at the Mission Valley East and West malls is surfacing just as the concept of that kind of mixed use is having something of a zeitgeist moment in the development world. (Smolens, 7/26)
Voice Of San Diego:
4 Common Assumptions About Homelessness And What The Data Says About Them
The debate about homelessness in San Diego, and its causes and solutions, is dominated by a familiar cast of assumptions and theories. But new research, as well as several existing data sources, provide basic truths the region must grapple with to alleviate the crisis. The data show that among four of the most prominent assumptions about homelessness, some are plain wrong and others are only half-true. (Huntsberry, 7/25)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Family Of Man With Mental Illness Who Died Of Malnutrition, Dehydration In Downtown Jail Files Lawsuit
For years, the Sheriff’s Department has struggled to address preventable deaths in its jails. A state audit released last year found that San Diego County had the highest jail mortality rate among large California counties and urged state lawmakers to intervene. (Winkley, 7/26)
Los Angeles Times:
British Tourist Awarded $375,000 After Suffering Hundreds Of Bed Bug Bites At Infested Hollywood Hills Home
A British tourist was awarded $375,000 after he suffered hundreds of bed bug bites all over his body during his stay at a Hollywood Hills home, according to court records. The tourist, Meshak Moore, at first believed the marks on his body were from mosquito bites, but four weeks after waking up with itchy welts on his skin he discovered his mattress was infested with hundreds of bugs and nests that he recorded in a video he submitted as evidence. (Hernandez, 7/26)
The New York Times:
U.S. Moves To Improve Airplane Bathrooms For People With Disabilities
The Transportation Department announced on Wednesday that it had finalized new regulations to require more commercial aircraft to have accessible bathrooms, a long-awaited step to address complaints from disabled travelers about the difficulties of flying. Under the regulations, new single-aisle planes with at least 125 seats will eventually be required to have at least one lavatory large enough for a disabled passenger and an attendant to enter and move around in. Twin-aisle planes are already required to have an accessible lavatory. (Walker, 7/26)
Los Angeles Times:
If Hollywood Gets Worse For Workers, It Will Get Worse For Disabled Workers First
Disabled workers say they're a canary in the coal mine: “If disability is on the caboose of the writing chain, we will be the first people to get pushed out.” (O'Neil, 7/26)
Bay Area News Group:
Even In Berkeley, The Disabled Community Faces New Challenges In A Post-ADA World
Locally, Berkeley is widely credited as a birthplace of the disability rights movement. In the 1970s, disabled residents began transforming both urban landscapes and cultural assumptions, spurring everything from the installation of the nation’s first curb cuts to the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. (Lauer, 7/27)
CNBC:
New Bill Aims To Help Low-Income People With Disabilities Save Money
The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law 33 years ago to protect people with disabilities from discrimination. But disabled people still face major hurdles when it comes to building wealth. To help make it easier for disabled individuals with lower incomes to save, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., who serves as chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, is introducing a new proposal, called the ABLE MATCH Act. The legislation would create a federal dollar-for-dollar match for new and existing ABLE accounts for individuals who earn $28,000 or less per year. (Konish, 7/26)
The 19th:
COVID Uncertainty Looms Over Americans With Disabilities Act Anniversary
July 26 is normally a time when disability groups gather and celebrate. On that date in 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act — the landmark legislation that established wide-reaching rights for disabled Americans — was signed into law. But COVID-19 disrupted celebrations marking the anniversary in 2020. As millions of disabled and older Americans died in hospitals and nursing homes, the community took a step back from in-person organizing. (Luterman, 7/26)
The 19th:
What Are Disability Doulas? People Provide Support Through Isolating Life Transitions
Stefanie Lyn Kaufman-Mthimkhulu began doing disability doula work long before they ever heard the term. From the time they were in middle school, they remember “being responsible for big, intense crisis situations” with their friends. Throughout high school, a close friend self-injured. Kaufman-Mthimkhulu would drive to her house and listen. They would also take care of their friend’s wounds, spend time watching bad TV shows and eat ice cream. What they didn’t do is blame or shame their friend. (Mithani, 7/26)
The Wall Street Journal:
Hedge Funds Seek To Cut Off $1 Billion Meant For Opioid Victims
A group of hedge funds is devising a plan to cut off about $1 billion meant to help victims of opioid addiction, opening the way to keep some of the money for themselves. Mallinckrodt, one of America’s largest manufacturers of opioids, last year agreed to pay $1.7 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits brought by state and local governments and opioid-addicted individuals, who accused the company of helping cause a public-health crisis. The settlement funds, to be paid through 2030, were meant to help state health departments buy lifesaving overdose reversal drugs like Narcan and pay treatment costs for people who took prescription opioids. (Saeedy, Gladstone and Matsuda, 7/26)