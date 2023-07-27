Kaiser Permanente Workers Picket In Santa Rosa: With calls for safe staffing and better pay, hundreds of Kaiser Permanente health care workers on Wednesday participated in a lunchtime labor rally in Santa Rosa. Read more from The Press Democrat.

Alzheimer’s Cases Prevalent In Southern California: Four Southern California counties recorded some of the highest numbers in the nation for Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new report by the Alzheimer’s Association. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

