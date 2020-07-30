California Sets COVID Record—Again: For the third time in the past week, California set a new record for daily deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, sparing few corners of the state. Six counties reported at least 10 fatalities, including 51 in Los Angeles. The seven-day average climbed higher than it has ever been, 119 deaths per day over the past week, even as the number of new cases has plateaued around 9,215 per day, with another 10,006 reported on Tuesday. The state previously set a daily record last Wednesday, then broke that mark the next day. Read more from Evan Webeck of The Mercury News.

In related news: Last California County Without COVID-19 Now Has Positive Cases

San Francisco Priest Slams Parishioners For Choosing ‘Safety Above Sacraments’: A San Francisco Catholic priest, who called the pandemic a political ploy, chastised his parishioners for putting fears over faith and skipping Mass to “avoid the remote possibility of dying from Covid.” Father Joseph Illo wrote the letter in the July 26 Star of the Sea parish bulletin. “During the pandemic we have chosen safety above sacraments,” he said. City officials blasted the message. “It is absolutely irresponsible for anyone to use their spirituality to spread potentially deadly misinformation,” said Mayor London Breed. Read more from Jill Tucker of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage and the best of the rest of the news.