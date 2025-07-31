Newsom Signs Executive Order To Boost Men's Mental Health: Gov. Gavin Newsom called Wednesday for California to better address the “alarming rise in suicides and disconnection among California’s young men and boys” through a sprawling executive order outlining how the state will try “to improve mental health outcomes, reduce stigma, and expand access education, work, and mentorship opportunities” for them. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The Sacramento Bee.

Controversial Child Sex Solicitation Bill Signed Into Law: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 379 into law Wednesday, ending a battle that divided Democrats first in the Assembly and then in the state Senate. The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, gives prosecutors new tools to crack down on people they believe are soliciting sex from minors or loitering with the intent to purchase sex. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

