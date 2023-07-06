Proposed Gun-Control Amendment Could Have Unintended Consequences, Some Say: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to enact national gun control measures through an unprecedented constitutional convention has rankled some members of his own party who worry it could open a Pandora’s box of prospective changes to the U.S. Constitution. Read more from The San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news —

Anti-Gun-Violence Law Takes Effect: Firearm manufacturers now face a greater risk of litigation if they don’t operate responsibly and if the weapons they sell are used to commit crimes in the state. Read more from The San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.