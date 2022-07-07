State Failed To Keep Farmworkers Safe From Covid, Report Finds: Many of California’s food employers endangered essential farm and food production workers during the pandemic, violating Cal/OSHA guidelines more often than most industries, a new report said. Employers routinely failed to provide workers with masks, enforce physical distancing, or notify workers of outbreaks, the report said. Read more from CalMatters and the California Institute for Rural Studies.

Judge Says LAUSD’s Vaccine Mandate Is Unlawful: An L.A. County Superior Court judge on Tuesday struck down the Los Angeles Unified School District's student covid-19 vaccine mandate, ruling that the school district exceeded its authority and that the power to require children to be vaccinated to attend school lies with the state. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and LA Daily News. Scroll down for more vaccine mandate news.

