A Step Forward For Better Staffing At Psychiatric Hospitals: California health officials met Wednesday to weigh competing proposals for new staffing requirements in psychiatric hospitals, which could have a profound impact on the care that tens of thousands of patients admitted to these facilities receive every year. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Blue Shield-UC Health Contract Dispute Could Spell Trouble For Thousands Of Patients: Many Californians who get medical care at UC Health through Blue Shield of California — including many in the Bay Area who go to UCSF and One Medical, a UCSF affiliate — may need to find a different health insurer or pay out-of-network rates for services if the parties cannot reach a new contract by July 10. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Axios: "He's Lost It": Inside Newsom's Attack On Trump's Mental Fitness Gov. Gavin Newsom, who vouched for Joe Biden's fitness to be president, now suggests that Trump — the oldest president ever inaugurated — is showing signs of not being up to the job. Throughout Newsom and Trump's public spat over Trump sending troops and Marines to Los Angeles in a show of force against immigration protesters, Newsom repeatedly has mocked Trump for mangling dates and words. "Trump doesn't even know what day it is," Newsom wrote on X after Trump said he'd spoken with Newsom on Monday, when their conversation actually had been two days earlier. (Thompson, 6/12)

Los Angeles Times: Federal Agents Use Vehicles To Trap And Arrest Driver In Boyle Heights, Leaving Child And Passenger Behind Federal agents rammed and trapped a white sedan in Boyle Heights on Wednesday that contained a man, woman and child. Agents extracted the man, who was driving, before leaving behind the woman and child. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene to investigate the traffic collision, said Officer Tony Im, a department spokesperson. He referred all other inquiries to the Department of Homeland Security. (Buchanan and Winton, 6/11)

Military.Com: As National Guard Arrived In Los Angeles, VA Docs Scrambled To Make Sure Veteran Patients Received Care As protests in Los Angeles became more widespread and some turned violent over the weekend, leaders of the Veterans Affairs L.A. Ambulatory Care Center made the tough call to close the facility, which serves thousands of patients a week. The center is one of four federal buildings in a block in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo neighborhood, the focus of demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and the center of ongoing operations by the Los Angeles Police Department and Army National Guard. (Kime, 6/11)

Los Angeles Times: Immigration Raids Have Shaken Communities Across Los Angeles County. How Can You Help? If you are looking to support families that have been affected by the recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids as well as local immigrant communities in need, you have a number of donation options, including organizations that can accept monetary contributions, supplies and volunteer time. (Garcia, 6/11)

Sacramento Bee: California Democrats Hope For A ‘Miracle’ In Budget Proposal. Is That Realistic? During a news conference Monday evening, Senate Budget Chair Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said the Legislature would not accept cuts to In Home Supportive Services, nor certain cuts to Medi-Cal providers, nor to public transportation. Some other suggested cuts would happen in 2027, giving the Legislature time to find a solution. (Wolffe, 6/11)

Capitol Weekly: Lawmakers Budget Money To Help Private Foster Agencies Weather Insurance Crisis In contrast to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget, the Legislature’s budget proposal includes $31.5 million in bridge funding to help California’s private foster care agencies navigate a fast-moving insurance crisis that developed around the time lawmakers were leaving Sacramento last year. (Jospeh, 6/12)

CalMatters: How Is California Spending Prop. 1 Mental Health Money? A little more than a year after Californians approved a $6.4 billion mental health bond with a nail-bitingly close vote, we’re getting our first glimpse into how that money will be spent. Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded nearly half of the money to projects that range from a crisis stabilization unit in rural Del Norte County to a residential addiction treatment program for mothers in Los Angeles. The initial $3.3 billion should fund more than 5,000 treatment beds and 21,800 outpatient treatment slots for people struggling with their mental health or addiction, according to his office. (Kendall, Wiener and Yee, 6/12)

Newsweek: Map Shows States With The Worst Hospital Ratings New data has revealed the states where hospital care is the worst ranked by patients. The study, led from the University of Utah, analyzed 3,286 hospitals across the country, using data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, which ran from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. (O'Connor, 6/11)

Fierce Healthcare: Blue Shield Of California Teams Up With Zocdoc For Provider Scheduling Blue Shield of California has teamed up with Zocdoc for members to more easily schedule in-person appointments with providers in their health plan network, the companies announced on Wednesday. Zocdoc connects consumers with primary care providers and specialists and to see their schedules and book appointments digitally. Blue Shield of California is bringing that seamless digital experience to its members to facilitate access to covered providers. (Beavins, 6/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: Genentech, Google And Others Slash Over 1,100 Jobs Across Region A fresh wave of layoffs is sweeping across Northern California, with job cuts spanning the biotech, retail, agriculture and health care sectors — signaling mounting economic pressures in the region. Genentech, the South San Francisco-based biotechnology firm owned by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, has announced a new round of layoffs. According to a WARN notice filed with the state, 143 employees will be permanently let go by mid-July. (Vaziri, 6/10)

On Capitol Hill

Times of San Diego: Rep. Sara Jacobs Reintroduces My Body, My Data Act In Congress

A bill protecting reproductive and sexual health data has been reintroduced to Congress by Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego. ... The bill, an attempt to protect sexual and reproductive data, focuses on minimizing third-party access to the data and making user requests for data and its deletion more accessible. The bill also will require entities that collect this data to develop user-friendly privacy agreements that are easy to read and understand. (Wallace, 6/11)

Modern Healthcare: One Big Beautiful Bill Ends 'Silver Loading' For ACA Plans

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is out with its contributions to the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which include provisions reviving cost-sharing reduction payments to health insurance exchange carriers. The draft legislation, which the panel released late Tuesday, mirrors language in the House-passed version of the measure to extend tax cuts President Donald Trump enacted during his first term. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates this aspect of the House bill would reduce gross Silver plan premiums by 12% but cause 300,000 people to lose health coverage. (McAuliff, 6/11)

The Hill: Cramer: Medicare Advantage Unlikely To Be Changed

Senate Republicans appear less likely to try to make changes to Medicare Advantage as part of their massive tax and spending bill, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said Wednesday. Cramer raised the idea of targeting Medicare Advantage for additional savings last week after a closed-door caucus meeting, saying the program is ideal for reform because it is rife with waste, fraud and abuse. (Weixel, 6/11)

Politico: Republicans Stuff New Tax Cuts Into Their Megabill, Hoping Voters Will Take Note

Republicans are using their domestic policy megabill as an opportunity to pile on new tax breaks in hopes of quickly juicing people’s tax refunds, the economy and their political fortunes ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Their plan would spend more than $200 billion on tax cuts this year, in addition to simply extending tax cuts enacted in 2017 that are set to expire at the end of this year and would likely go unnoticed by most taxpayers. Republicans are already touting the coming benefits to voters, though they risk being eclipsed by complaints from Democrats that the wealthy would see much bigger tax cuts and that people at the bottom of the income ladder would receive little while being hurt by cuts in spending on programs like Medicaid. (Faler, 6/12)

Axios: Congress' "Doc Fix" Spurs Value-Based Care Concerns

Physicians are divided over how the massive Republican budget bill moving through Congress would insulate doctors from future Medicare cuts without continuing financial incentives to provide better care through alternative payment models. (Goldman, 6/12)

The War Horse: Congress Advances Bill For Firms To Charge Veterans For VA Help

Veterans’ advocates have worked for years to stop unaccredited consultants from charging vets thousands of dollars for help filing disability claims​, b​ut setbacks in court and on Capitol Hill indicate their quest to ban the deep-pocketed companies could be in peril.With Republicans in control of Congress, a bill legalizing for-profit claims consultants nationwide will advance to a full House of Representatives vote, the first time such a measure has made it out of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. Meanwhile, a competing bill introduced by a Democrat, which would crack down on for-profit companies by imposing criminal penalties, has not advanced. (Rosenbaum, 6/12)

Stat: Cassidy Working On Most-Favored Nations Bill To Lower Drug Prices

Senate health committee Chair Bill Cassidy (La.) is the latest Republican to take an interest in legislation that would tie U.S. brand drug prices to lower prices in other wealthy countries, according to seven people following the issue. (Wilkerson, 6/11)