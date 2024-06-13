US Supreme Court Upholds Access To Abortion Pill: Two years after repealing the constitutional right to abortion that it had declared in 1973, the Supreme Court unanimously voted to preserve women’s access to mifepristone, the pill used in nearly two-thirds of all U.S. abortions, according to a ruling released Thursday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The New York Times.

Imperial Beach Is Most Polluted Beach In America, Report Says: Every sample collected at Imperial Beach in San Diego turned up bacteria counts that exceeded the state’s health standard for recreational waters. The beach has been closed for more than two years. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.