San Diego’s Homeless Camping Ban Will Be Enforced Gradually: Police will begin enforcing a new ordinance prohibiting homeless encampments on public property sometime later this year following the San Diego City Council's passage of the controversial new law. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

More on the homeless camping ban —

City Doesn’t Have Enough Shelter Beds: The city of San Diego will have to relocate more than 900 shelter beds within the next year, but also plans to create 600 new ones. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Homeless Unsure Where They Will Go: “You’re trying to get these people off the street, but you’ve got people every day becoming homeless,” said one person on the corner of 16th Street and National Avenue. “There’s no real solution unless you build one of these skyscrapers to put everyone in.” Read more from Voice of San Diego.

